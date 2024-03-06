Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pirate kombis, taxis wreak chaos

BULAWAYO police, motorists and registered commuter operators have flagged pirate taxis and kombis for bringing "wild-west" chaos to the city through wanton violation of traffic laws.

Traffic accidents involving pirate kombis and taxis have been sharply rising as their drivers notoriously speed through red traffic lights and disregard other road rules and road user rights.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said: "Police are aware of the violation of the road rules and the current operation taking place in the city is also trying to address this issue."

He further told Southern Eye: "These kombi or pirate taxi drivers should be arrested as they violate the road signs which causes accidents."

Tshova Mubaiwa Transport Association marketing director Ndabazabo Mabunda said they had deployed members of the association to deal with wayward kombi operators.

"We are aware of violation of traffic regulations by kombi and pirate taxi drivers and as Tshova Mubaiwa, we have a team that supervises such issues," Mabunda said.

"The supervising team has been there to try to stop the violation of these road signs."

He said drivers from their association were undergoing refresher courses.

Vuka Uzimele Private Limited marshal Nhlanhla Ndlovu said the behaviour of some kombi drivers was a serious cause for concern.

"We advise kombi and pirate taxi drivers to follow road signs as they would be carrying passengers, and customers should report such violations of these laws," he said.

Bulawayo City Transit Transport vice-chairperson Daniel Phondo urged the public to report registered kombis for possible deregistration for putting at risk the life of other road users.

"Each and every kombi that is seen crossing a red robot should be reported to our officers so that we can be able to address the issue," he said.

"Each and every kombi has its own transport association registration number at the back and front of the vehicles, when road signs are violated passengers are advised to report such cases so that the issue can be addressed.

"Members of the public are urged to report any violation of road signs and traffic lights by any kombi or pirate taxi drivers and passengers should report and also take vehicle registration numbers."

Bulawayo City Council and police recently launched a joint operation against pirate taxis and unregistered kombis operating in the city.

