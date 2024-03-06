Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Raj Modi back in Zimbabwe government

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
Minister Mavhunga was sworn in by President Mnangagwa, along with Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi at State House in Harare yesterday.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, Minister Mavhunga said in line with Vision 2030, war veterans must also be economically empowered and undertook to improve their welfare.

"We have to look at their welfare as provided for by the statutory instruments so that their welfare is catered for. War veterans want to be economically empowered.

"Yes, they look old but they have children who can also work in their businesses. So we will try by all means to have individual projects for war veterans as well as institutional projects to fill in the war veterans fund."

Minister Mavhunga said plans are also underway to host a war veterans' indaba.

"As someone who is also a war veteran, I know that the war veterans want to meet with their President and we are in the process of organising something very big.

"I cannot give an actual date, but when the President met with the war veterans last time, he promised that there should be an annual indaba for war veterans, so we are in the process of organising that.

"I am sure that they will always interact with their leader who is also our President and also a war veteran," she said.

Deputy Minister Modi, who is retaining his previous portfolio, said he will continue interacting with stakeholders.

"What I left in my last term I shall continue with that to fulfil our President's Vision 2030 to make our industry self-sufficient.

"As you can see, in most of the market places, 85 percent of our local products are being sold. It shows the progress on the industry side," he said.

Minister Mavhunga was elevated from being Deputy Minister on Monday replacing Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa who was relieved of his duties last month.

Deputy Minister Modi was appointed in January together with Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Timios Kwidini who has already taken his oath of office.

Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as well as Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya were among the dignitaries who were following proceedings during the swearing-in ceremony.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa faction recalls Tshabangu linked senators from Parliament

24 mins ago | 95 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi takes his hatred for Zimbabwean permit holders to the ConCourt

24 mins ago | 27 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees $18bn debt talks on course despite US exit

25 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF claims foreign policy victory after Biden token sanctions review

25 mins ago | 10 Views

Lawyer threatens witnesses with black magic

26 mins ago | 20 Views

Zanu-PF gate-crashes US's sanctions Press briefing

27 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe must deal with currency volatility causes, not symptoms

27 mins ago | 11 Views

19 countries confirm ZITF participation

27 mins ago | 6 Views

Swiss company loses US$270K court challenge

28 mins ago | 11 Views

Bulawayo council shuts down public toilets

28 mins ago | 10 Views

Go Beer to reopen in 8 months

28 mins ago | 9 Views

Zera, police raid illegal gas dealers

28 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwean Minister urges patriotism among youth

29 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF demands better allowances for councillors

29 mins ago | 9 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Cassava partners Google Cloud

29 mins ago | 8 Views

Mbudzi US$1m fraud case back in court

30 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa proclaims by-elections in Mt Pleasant, Harare East constituencies

30 mins ago | 16 Views

Man on the run for love triangle murder

30 mins ago | 24 Views

Kaindu speaks on big game

31 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa to fly from Harare to Lupane to commission just a clinic

31 mins ago | 21 Views

30 guns, 1 700 rounds of ammunition in cross border bus

32 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe rejects 'Let's Go Brandon's token sanctions review

32 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa to launch rail fibre optic project

33 mins ago | 23 Views

Manhize steel Plant to start production

33 mins ago | 14 Views

Machete gang faces attempted murder charge

34 mins ago | 21 Views

Man bashes landlord over keys

34 mins ago | 20 Views

Bulawayo bowser drivers divert water to families, friends

34 mins ago | 25 Views

Pirate kombis, taxis wreak chaos

35 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa keeping Zim dollar to oppress Zimbabweans!

6 hrs ago | 362 Views

Being with the people all the time.

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Being with the people all the time.

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa regime doing the work of US sanctions in Zimbabwe!

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

'No one will die of hunger' is a heartless statement!

7 hrs ago | 110 Views

Who is reaping now?

7 hrs ago | 103 Views

The day Zimbabweans killed Zimbabwe!

7 hrs ago | 251 Views

Bulawayo temperatures to reach 36°C

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

UK company sues Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 739 Views

Man almost defrauds ZRP of US$2 million

9 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zidera is the primary obstacle Zimbabwe's economic progress

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

US slams door on Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 189 Views

Africa's biggest challenge is getting an honest workforce

9 hrs ago | 66 Views

Highly educated blacks working in South Africa struggle against a system that aims to exclude them

9 hrs ago | 159 Views

Corruption allegations surface in Chamisa's Blue Movement

10 hrs ago | 711 Views

Self-styled mafia boss Francesco Marconati panics...threatens to sue media

13 hrs ago | 403 Views

Traditional healer steals goat to appease ancestors

14 hrs ago | 239 Views

Two cars stolen in one night at same location

14 hrs ago | 811 Views

Manhunt for four armed robbers

14 hrs ago | 632 Views

Starlink can operate Without Government Approval in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 12098 Views

Military realignments in the Zimbabwe military continue

06 Mar 2024 at 04:58hrs | 4915 Views