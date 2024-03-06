Raj Modi back in Zimbabwe government

News / National

by Staff reporter

Minister Mavhunga was sworn in by President Mnangagwa, along with Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi at State House in Harare yesterday.Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, Minister Mavhunga said in line with Vision 2030, war veterans must also be economically empowered and undertook to improve their welfare."We have to look at their welfare as provided for by the statutory instruments so that their welfare is catered for. War veterans want to be economically empowered."Yes, they look old but they have children who can also work in their businesses. So we will try by all means to have individual projects for war veterans as well as institutional projects to fill in the war veterans fund."Minister Mavhunga said plans are also underway to host a war veterans' indaba."As someone who is also a war veteran, I know that the war veterans want to meet with their President and we are in the process of organising something very big."I cannot give an actual date, but when the President met with the war veterans last time, he promised that there should be an annual indaba for war veterans, so we are in the process of organising that."I am sure that they will always interact with their leader who is also our President and also a war veteran," she said.Deputy Minister Modi, who is retaining his previous portfolio, said he will continue interacting with stakeholders."What I left in my last term I shall continue with that to fulfil our President's Vision 2030 to make our industry self-sufficient."As you can see, in most of the market places, 85 percent of our local products are being sold. It shows the progress on the industry side," he said.Minister Mavhunga was elevated from being Deputy Minister on Monday replacing Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa who was relieved of his duties last month.Deputy Minister Modi was appointed in January together with Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Timios Kwidini who has already taken his oath of office.Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as well as Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya were among the dignitaries who were following proceedings during the swearing-in ceremony.