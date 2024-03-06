30 guns, 1 700 rounds of ammunition in cross border bus

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE have recovered 30 pistols, 30 empty magazines and 1 700 rounds of ammunition which were smuggled from South Africa into Zimbabwe aboard a cross border bus.Douglas Emmanuel Jekanyika (43) has been arrested in connection with the case and police have since launched a manhunt for his accomplice identified as Godknows Gunda, who is still at large.The guns and ammunition were intercepted after the bus had arrived at the High Glen bus terminus in Harare on Monday afternoon.Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the incident yesterday and said investigations are still in progress."On March 5, 2024 at around 1000 hours, information was received to the effect that there was a cross border bus, Terms Logistics, that was transporting firearms and ammunition from South Africa to High Glen Bus Terminus, Glen Norah, Harare. A team of operatives reacted to the information. The bus arrived at around 1300 hours."After the arrival of the bus, operatives continued to wait for the receiver of the consignment and after about 45 minutes, accused Douglas Emmanuel Jekanyika, aged 43, arrived at the scene of crime to collect his parcel from South Africa. The officers rounded up the accused person who had collected his two boxes that were wrapped in black plastic bags. The parcels were marked Thandie. The team subsequently arrested the accused person and recovered the two boxes," he said.In the boxes there were 30 Blow pistol firearms with their 30 empty magazines and 1 700 rounds of ammunition.Of the 30 firearms, there were 10 x Blow F92,9mm calibre pistols, 20 x Blow P29,9mm pistols and 34 boxes with 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition each, totalling 1 700 rounds of ammunition.Investigations revealed that the firearms were being transported in a white Terms Logistic Bus (registration number KT25LSGP), which was towing a trailer with registration number KT68YLGP.Jekanyika was interviewed and he revealed that the parcel of two boxes was not his and that he had only been sent to collect it by his friend only known as Godknows Gunda as he was not in Harare.The suspect was then taken to ZRP Southerton Police Station for further investigations.Further investigations which were made revealed that each firearm is valued around US$350 while the rounds of ammunition are valued at US$250 all totalling US$14 750.Jekanyika is likely to be charged for suspected smuggling or alternatively being found in possession of articles for criminal use.Police have since launched a manhunt for Godknows Gunda who was said to be the owner of the firearms and ammunition.