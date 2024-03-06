Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

30 guns, 1 700 rounds of ammunition in cross border bus

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
POLICE have recovered 30 pistols, 30 empty magazines and 1 700 rounds of ammunition which were smuggled from South Africa into Zimbabwe aboard a cross border bus.

Douglas Emmanuel Jekanyika (43) has been arrested in connection with the case and police have since launched a manhunt for his accomplice identified as Godknows Gunda, who is still at large.

The guns and ammunition were intercepted after the bus had arrived at the High Glen bus terminus in Harare on Monday afternoon.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the incident yesterday and said investigations are still in progress.

"On March 5, 2024 at around 1000 hours, information was received to the effect that there was a cross border bus, Terms Logistics, that was transporting firearms and ammunition from South Africa to High Glen Bus Terminus, Glen Norah, Harare.  A team of operatives reacted to the information. The bus arrived at around 1300 hours.

"After the arrival of the bus, operatives continued to wait for the receiver of the consignment and after about 45 minutes, accused Douglas Emmanuel Jekanyika, aged 43, arrived at the scene of crime to collect his parcel from South Africa. The officers rounded up the accused person who had collected his two boxes that were wrapped in black plastic bags. The parcels were marked Thandie. The team subsequently arrested the accused person and recovered the two boxes," he said.

In the boxes there were 30 Blow pistol firearms with their 30 empty magazines and 1 700 rounds of ammunition.

Of the 30 firearms, there were 10 x Blow F92,9mm calibre pistols, 20 x Blow P29,9mm pistols and 34 boxes with 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition each, totalling 1 700 rounds of ammunition.  

Investigations revealed that the firearms were being transported in a white Terms Logistic Bus (registration number KT25LSGP), which was towing a trailer with registration number KT68YLGP.

Jekanyika was interviewed and he revealed that the parcel of two boxes was not his and that he had only been sent to collect it by his friend only known as Godknows Gunda as he was not in Harare.

The suspect was then taken to ZRP Southerton Police Station for further investigations.

Further investigations which were made revealed that each firearm is valued around US$350 while the rounds of ammunition are valued at US$250 all totalling US$14 750.

Jekanyika is likely to be charged for suspected smuggling or alternatively being found in possession of articles for criminal use.

Police have since launched a manhunt for Godknows Gunda who was said to be the owner of the firearms and ammunition.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Guns, #Smuggling, #Bus

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa faction recalls Tshabangu linked senators from Parliament

24 mins ago | 95 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi takes his hatred for Zimbabwean permit holders to the ConCourt

24 mins ago | 27 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees $18bn debt talks on course despite US exit

25 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF claims foreign policy victory after Biden token sanctions review

25 mins ago | 10 Views

Lawyer threatens witnesses with black magic

26 mins ago | 20 Views

Zanu-PF gate-crashes US's sanctions Press briefing

27 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe must deal with currency volatility causes, not symptoms

27 mins ago | 11 Views

19 countries confirm ZITF participation

27 mins ago | 6 Views

Swiss company loses US$270K court challenge

28 mins ago | 11 Views

Bulawayo council shuts down public toilets

28 mins ago | 10 Views

Go Beer to reopen in 8 months

28 mins ago | 9 Views

Zera, police raid illegal gas dealers

28 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwean Minister urges patriotism among youth

29 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF demands better allowances for councillors

29 mins ago | 9 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Cassava partners Google Cloud

29 mins ago | 8 Views

Mbudzi US$1m fraud case back in court

30 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa proclaims by-elections in Mt Pleasant, Harare East constituencies

30 mins ago | 16 Views

Man on the run for love triangle murder

30 mins ago | 24 Views

Kaindu speaks on big game

31 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa to fly from Harare to Lupane to commission just a clinic

31 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe rejects 'Let's Go Brandon's token sanctions review

32 mins ago | 12 Views

Raj Modi back in Zimbabwe government

32 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa to launch rail fibre optic project

33 mins ago | 23 Views

Manhize steel Plant to start production

33 mins ago | 14 Views

Machete gang faces attempted murder charge

34 mins ago | 21 Views

Man bashes landlord over keys

34 mins ago | 20 Views

Bulawayo bowser drivers divert water to families, friends

34 mins ago | 25 Views

Pirate kombis, taxis wreak chaos

35 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa keeping Zim dollar to oppress Zimbabweans!

6 hrs ago | 362 Views

Being with the people all the time.

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Being with the people all the time.

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa regime doing the work of US sanctions in Zimbabwe!

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

'No one will die of hunger' is a heartless statement!

7 hrs ago | 110 Views

Who is reaping now?

7 hrs ago | 103 Views

The day Zimbabweans killed Zimbabwe!

7 hrs ago | 251 Views

Bulawayo temperatures to reach 36°C

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

UK company sues Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 739 Views

Man almost defrauds ZRP of US$2 million

9 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zidera is the primary obstacle Zimbabwe's economic progress

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

US slams door on Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 189 Views

Africa's biggest challenge is getting an honest workforce

9 hrs ago | 66 Views

Highly educated blacks working in South Africa struggle against a system that aims to exclude them

9 hrs ago | 159 Views

Corruption allegations surface in Chamisa's Blue Movement

10 hrs ago | 711 Views

Self-styled mafia boss Francesco Marconati panics...threatens to sue media

13 hrs ago | 403 Views

Traditional healer steals goat to appease ancestors

14 hrs ago | 239 Views

Two cars stolen in one night at same location

14 hrs ago | 811 Views

Manhunt for four armed robbers

14 hrs ago | 632 Views

Starlink can operate Without Government Approval in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 12098 Views

Military realignments in the Zimbabwe military continue

06 Mar 2024 at 04:58hrs | 4915 Views