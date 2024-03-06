Latest News Editor's Choice


Man on the run for love triangle murder

by Staff reporter
30 mins ago | Views
POLICE have launched a manhunt for a 22-year-old Silobela man who allegedly killed a rival suitor in a scuffle over a girl.

Police in Midlands Province  confirmed  investigating the murder of Narvel Ndlovu by one Nkosana Ndlovu who stabbed him with a knife over a girl.

Midlands  Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mohoko said the incident occurred in Chief Malisa area, Silobela, on 29 February 2024 around 5pm.

"Both, the now deceased Ndlovu and the suspect in the matter, Ncube hail from village Rungu under Chief Malisa, Silobela. It is alleged, they had a misunderstanding over a girl, and the scuffle generated into fight. Ncube drew a knife from his pocket and stabbed Ndlovu once on the neck. Ndlovu fell and became unconscious and Ncube ran away," said Insp Mahoko.

Ndlovu was rushed to Nkayi Hospital where he died upon admission.

"We urge members of the public to always solve disputes in a peaceful way, instead of resorting to violence. We are also calling for anyone with information that can lead to the arrest arrest of the suspect Nkosikhona Ncube to approach any Police Station,"

Source - The Chronicle
