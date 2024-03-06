Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa proclaims by-elections in Mt Pleasant, Harare East constituencies

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has declared vacant seats for Mt Pleasant and Harare East constituencies following the resignation of Ms Fadzai Mahere and Mr Rusty Markham respectively with by-elections set for next month.

According to Statutory Instrument 37A of 2024, President Mnangagwa said the nomination court shall be on March 26 at the Rotten Row Magistrates Court while the by-elections will be held on April 26.

"Whereas, in terms of section 129(1)(b) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the seats of members of Parliament for Harare East and Mount Pleasant have become vacant by reason of resignation of Markham Rusty and Mahere Fadzayi on the 20th of February 2024, who were the elected members of Parliament for the respective constituencies," reads the notice.

The President said the Speaker of Parliament notified him on February 20, in writing, of vacancies for the afore- mentioned constituencies.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa faction recalls Tshabangu linked senators from Parliament

26 mins ago | 106 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi takes his hatred for Zimbabwean permit holders to the ConCourt

26 mins ago | 28 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees $18bn debt talks on course despite US exit

27 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF claims foreign policy victory after Biden token sanctions review

27 mins ago | 14 Views

Lawyer threatens witnesses with black magic

28 mins ago | 23 Views

Zanu-PF gate-crashes US's sanctions Press briefing

28 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe must deal with currency volatility causes, not symptoms

29 mins ago | 12 Views

19 countries confirm ZITF participation

29 mins ago | 6 Views

Swiss company loses US$270K court challenge

29 mins ago | 13 Views

Bulawayo council shuts down public toilets

30 mins ago | 10 Views

Go Beer to reopen in 8 months

30 mins ago | 9 Views

Zera, police raid illegal gas dealers

30 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwean Minister urges patriotism among youth

31 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF demands better allowances for councillors

31 mins ago | 9 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Cassava partners Google Cloud

31 mins ago | 8 Views

Mbudzi US$1m fraud case back in court

32 mins ago | 12 Views

Man on the run for love triangle murder

32 mins ago | 24 Views

Kaindu speaks on big game

33 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa to fly from Harare to Lupane to commission just a clinic

33 mins ago | 23 Views

30 guns, 1 700 rounds of ammunition in cross border bus

34 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe rejects 'Let's Go Brandon's token sanctions review

34 mins ago | 12 Views

Raj Modi back in Zimbabwe government

34 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa to launch rail fibre optic project

35 mins ago | 23 Views

Manhize steel Plant to start production

35 mins ago | 14 Views

Machete gang faces attempted murder charge

36 mins ago | 21 Views

Man bashes landlord over keys

36 mins ago | 21 Views

Bulawayo bowser drivers divert water to families, friends

36 mins ago | 25 Views

Pirate kombis, taxis wreak chaos

36 mins ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa keeping Zim dollar to oppress Zimbabweans!

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

Being with the people all the time.

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Being with the people all the time.

6 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa regime doing the work of US sanctions in Zimbabwe!

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

'No one will die of hunger' is a heartless statement!

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Who is reaping now?

7 hrs ago | 103 Views

The day Zimbabweans killed Zimbabwe!

7 hrs ago | 252 Views

Bulawayo temperatures to reach 36°C

9 hrs ago | 123 Views

UK company sues Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 741 Views

Man almost defrauds ZRP of US$2 million

9 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zidera is the primary obstacle Zimbabwe's economic progress

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

US slams door on Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 189 Views

Africa's biggest challenge is getting an honest workforce

9 hrs ago | 66 Views

Highly educated blacks working in South Africa struggle against a system that aims to exclude them

9 hrs ago | 159 Views

Corruption allegations surface in Chamisa's Blue Movement

10 hrs ago | 716 Views

Self-styled mafia boss Francesco Marconati panics...threatens to sue media

13 hrs ago | 404 Views

Traditional healer steals goat to appease ancestors

14 hrs ago | 239 Views

Two cars stolen in one night at same location

14 hrs ago | 815 Views

Manhunt for four armed robbers

14 hrs ago | 633 Views

Starlink can operate Without Government Approval in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 12115 Views

Military realignments in the Zimbabwe military continue

06 Mar 2024 at 04:58hrs | 4917 Views