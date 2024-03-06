Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Strive Masiyiwa's Cassava partners Google Cloud

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
BUSINESS tycoon Strive Masiyiwa's Cassava Technologies yesterday partnered global technology leader Google Cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic to deliver advanced cloud and cyber security solutions.

The partnership will also see Cassava's Liquid C2 and Google generative AI (gen AI) capacitate African businesses across the continent.

They initially signed a memorandum of understanding last year.

Masiyiwa, the co-founder and executive chairperson of Cassava Technologies, said the partnership would help to provide AI-powered solutions that addressed the unique challenges and opportunities in Africa's digital transformation journey.

"Our collaborations with Google Cloud and Anthropic signify a significant change in our journey as Africa's leading cloud and cyber security provider," Masiyiwa said.

"We recognise the importance of responsible AI in enabling access to economic opportunities and empowering individuals and businesses across the continent. Together, we are setting new benchmarks for these solutions that cater to the complex needs of a diverse clientele."

Google Cloud chief executive Thomas Kurian noted that businesses are turning to generative AI to drive operational efficiencies.

"Building on Google's commitment to investing US$1 billion to boost Africa's digital transformation, our collaborations with market leaders like Liquid C2 and Anthropic will help to bring gen AI, security, and other cloud technologies to businesses across the continent," Kurian said.

"This partnership has the opportunity to transform how African businesses serve and engage their customers as we provide them a foundation for innovation."

Currently, more than 80% of the largest businesses and organisations operating in more than 31 African countries use a broad spectrum of advanced digital technologies from Liquid.

Daniela Amodei, President of Anthropic, said: "We are excited to partner Liquid C2 and Google Cloud, bringing frontier AI to businesses across Africa. Combining Anthropic's safe, steerable AI with Google Cloud's secure, scalable infrastructure means this partnership has huge potential to enable African companies to grow."

Liquid C2 is set to be one of Google Cloud's largest managed security service providers in Africa, combining Google Cloud's leading security solutions with Liquid C2's expertise and vision in offering comprehensive security consulting.

In addition, the collaboration enables Liquid C2 to bring the capabilities of both Google Cloud and Anthropic's AI models to customers.

