Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Go Beer to reopen in 8 months

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
GWERU mayor Martin Chivhoko has announced that the local authority's beer concern, Go Beer will commence production in November this year.

Chivhoko said a memorandum of agreement had been signed with a local investor that he could not disclose.

"So far we have managed to engage a partner to resuscitate Go Beer Breweries," Chivhoko said during an ordinary council meeting yesterday

"The preliminary works have now commenced and production is expected to commence in eight months."

Chivhoko said the revamping of Go Beer was part of council's efforts to widen its revenue base and not only rely on rates.

Plans to revive the defunct entity have, however, been on the drawing board for years.

In July 2020, council announced that it had partnered an unnamed "giant" opaque beer manufacturer to revive Go Beer, but the deal reportedly collapsed.

The previous council led by former mayor Hamutendi Kombayi once called on management to compile a report on Go Beer Breweries before the local authority entertained any plans to resuscitate the business.

But no report was ever availed.

Several residents who spoke to NewsDay said the reopening of Go Beer was long overdue.

"We have always said we want our favourite beer brand to come back but council has taken years," said James Chiromo of Mtapa suburb.

Go Beer was closed in 2014 after years of plunder by the management of the firm.

During that same year, after the council announced it had shut down Go Beer, municipal police and auditors immediately moved in and locked beerhalls around the city to institute a probe on the company's business activities, but to date no culprits have been brought to book.

At its closure, the beer establishment was reeling under a US$2,6 million debt and was failing to honour its obligations at the Local Authorities Pension Fund.

Since the dollarisation of the economy in 2009, the cash-strapped local authority has been bankrolling the beer concern to the tune of US$2 208 914, channelled towards payment of former Go-Beer creditors and employees who sued the council.

The beer concern lost equipment and cattle, which were attached to cover retrenchment costs, although council in 2018 managed to pay all retrenched workers.

Source - newsday
More on: #Gweru, #Go_beer, #Launch

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa faction recalls Tshabangu linked senators from Parliament

27 mins ago | 114 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi takes his hatred for Zimbabwean permit holders to the ConCourt

28 mins ago | 31 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees $18bn debt talks on course despite US exit

28 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF claims foreign policy victory after Biden token sanctions review

29 mins ago | 16 Views

Lawyer threatens witnesses with black magic

29 mins ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF gate-crashes US's sanctions Press briefing

30 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe must deal with currency volatility causes, not symptoms

31 mins ago | 13 Views

19 countries confirm ZITF participation

31 mins ago | 7 Views

Swiss company loses US$270K court challenge

31 mins ago | 14 Views

Bulawayo council shuts down public toilets

31 mins ago | 13 Views

Zera, police raid illegal gas dealers

32 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwean Minister urges patriotism among youth

32 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF demands better allowances for councillors

33 mins ago | 10 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Cassava partners Google Cloud

33 mins ago | 9 Views

Mbudzi US$1m fraud case back in court

33 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa proclaims by-elections in Mt Pleasant, Harare East constituencies

34 mins ago | 17 Views

Man on the run for love triangle murder

34 mins ago | 25 Views

Kaindu speaks on big game

34 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa to fly from Harare to Lupane to commission just a clinic

35 mins ago | 25 Views

30 guns, 1 700 rounds of ammunition in cross border bus

35 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe rejects 'Let's Go Brandon's token sanctions review

35 mins ago | 12 Views

Raj Modi back in Zimbabwe government

36 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa to launch rail fibre optic project

36 mins ago | 24 Views

Manhize steel Plant to start production

36 mins ago | 14 Views

Machete gang faces attempted murder charge

37 mins ago | 21 Views

Man bashes landlord over keys

37 mins ago | 21 Views

Bulawayo bowser drivers divert water to families, friends

38 mins ago | 25 Views

Pirate kombis, taxis wreak chaos

38 mins ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa keeping Zim dollar to oppress Zimbabweans!

6 hrs ago | 366 Views

Being with the people all the time.

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Being with the people all the time.

6 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa regime doing the work of US sanctions in Zimbabwe!

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

'No one will die of hunger' is a heartless statement!

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Who is reaping now?

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

The day Zimbabweans killed Zimbabwe!

7 hrs ago | 252 Views

Bulawayo temperatures to reach 36°C

9 hrs ago | 123 Views

UK company sues Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 744 Views

Man almost defrauds ZRP of US$2 million

9 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zidera is the primary obstacle Zimbabwe's economic progress

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

US slams door on Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 189 Views

Africa's biggest challenge is getting an honest workforce

9 hrs ago | 66 Views

Highly educated blacks working in South Africa struggle against a system that aims to exclude them

10 hrs ago | 159 Views

Corruption allegations surface in Chamisa's Blue Movement

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

Self-styled mafia boss Francesco Marconati panics...threatens to sue media

13 hrs ago | 405 Views

Traditional healer steals goat to appease ancestors

14 hrs ago | 239 Views

Two cars stolen in one night at same location

14 hrs ago | 817 Views

Manhunt for four armed robbers

14 hrs ago | 633 Views

Starlink can operate Without Government Approval in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 12133 Views

Military realignments in the Zimbabwe military continue

06 Mar 2024 at 04:58hrs | 4918 Views