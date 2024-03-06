19 countries confirm ZITF participation

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE International Trade Fair (ZITF) chairperson, Busisa Moyo, yesterday said 94,9% of exhibition space has been taken up with exhibitors from 19 countries having confirmed participation at this year's trade fair edition.The 64th edition of the ZITF will run from April 23 to 27 under the theme: Entrepreneurship: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade.The ZITF boss said exhibitors from Belarus, Botswana, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Netherlands, Romania, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States of America and Zambia have so far confirmed their participation."We are currently waiting on other nations to consolidate and confirm their space requirements and are positive that we will surpass last year's closing total of 21 countries," he said."This year, ZITF has partnered with the British Embassy in Zimbabwe to host the ZITF Welcome Cocktail."From an organiser perspective, preparations are now at full throttle, and we are gearing up to host a successful show that delivers on our national mandate."Moyo said April 23 to 25 will be strictly business to business trade days, with the general public being allowed to attend from April 26 and 27."ZITF 2024 will essentially be about the cross pollination between established players and agile entrepreneurs, and the creation of an enabling environment that propels them to industrialise and trade," he said.Moyo said they have registered 495 direct exhibitors compared to 439 exhibitors last year during the same period"This build-up period is a dynamic time in the exhibition planning horizon as bookings continue to come in, change and sometimes drop out daily," he said."Stakeholders can, therefore, look forward to regular updates closer to the time as the booking situation firms up."