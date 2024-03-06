Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe must deal with currency volatility causes, not symptoms

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
THE United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (Uneca) executive secretary Claver Gatete this week said Zimbabwe should deal with the root causes of currency volatility not symptoms.

Gatete made the remarks on Tuesday at the just ended seven-day 56th session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development in Victoria Falls.

"So, what the minister (Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion minister Mthuli Ncube) mentioned is very important, actually addressing the root causes, rather than dealing with the situation which is not sustainable," Gatete said.

"Once you deal with the issues of debt, once you deal with the issues that are causing the inflation, then definitely you have a high chance of making sure your currency is stable."

Since the beginning of the year, the local currency has depreciated by over 50% to US$1:ZWL$15 994 on the official market as of Wednesday.

The rapid depreciation is due to the huge jump in expenditure by Treasury for the fiscal year, which rose 1 200% to ZWL$60 trillion for the year, from last year's fiscal period.

However, with meagre economic output, this growth in expenditure is largely inflationary because there is nothing tangible to support it.

In an earlier interview, Uneca deputy executive secretary programme support Antonio Pedro said Zimbabwe needed to work on its debt in dealing with its economic crises.

This comes as the debt is estimated at over US$20 billion, with authorities working on figures as at the end of last year.

"If you are making your own loan repayment, you pay it in foreign currency, and by doing that, as the minister mentioned, you are actually drawing down on your own reserves, and yet the IMF (International Monetary Fund) requires countries, for them to be safe, to keep four months of imports of the reserves," Gatete said.

"You have to look at that number and by looking at that number it means that for people in your own country that are importing goods and services who need (US) dollars, who need Euros, only rely on the commercial banks with no support from the central bank. And by doing that, there is a foreign exchange problem and that one affects the currency."

He said this exacerbated inflation leading to a cycle of forex volatility made worse by external shocks.

"The high inflation is basically exogenous because of the COVID itself, the climate, the wars that are taking place globally, that have caused inflation to really remain high because if you cannot get enough fuel, the cost goes up across and if you are not producing it," Gatete said.

In light of the challenges, the 2024 Monetary Policy Statement, which should have been released last month, has been delayed.

According to Ncube, the delay was necessitated by the need to fine-tune measures to do with the currency volatility.

One of the senior government officials at the conference, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: "We are going to have a currency board like system in place and have a structured currency in place. Are you forgetting that the gold digital currency is a structured currency? We are working with the incoming governor (former FBC Holdings Limited group chief executive, John Mushayavanhu)."

American financial and economic literacy website, Investopedia, says in a currency board system, the local currency is anchored to a foreign currency (reserve currency), and the exchange rate is strictly fixed.

Investopedia added that while a currency board did not influence monetary policy, it relied on supply and demand, issuing notes and coins and providing fixed-rate conversions to the anchor currency.

However, one of the major concerns of the currency crisis has been the government's inability to allow the market to determine the exchange rate, hence the disparity between the official and parallel forex rates.

Currently, the parallel market forex rate is as high as US$1:ZWL$21 000.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa faction recalls Tshabangu linked senators from Parliament

27 mins ago | 113 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi takes his hatred for Zimbabwean permit holders to the ConCourt

28 mins ago | 31 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees $18bn debt talks on course despite US exit

28 mins ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF claims foreign policy victory after Biden token sanctions review

29 mins ago | 16 Views

Lawyer threatens witnesses with black magic

29 mins ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF gate-crashes US's sanctions Press briefing

30 mins ago | 51 Views

19 countries confirm ZITF participation

31 mins ago | 7 Views

Swiss company loses US$270K court challenge

31 mins ago | 14 Views

Bulawayo council shuts down public toilets

31 mins ago | 13 Views

Go Beer to reopen in 8 months

32 mins ago | 12 Views

Zera, police raid illegal gas dealers

32 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwean Minister urges patriotism among youth

32 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF demands better allowances for councillors

33 mins ago | 10 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Cassava partners Google Cloud

33 mins ago | 9 Views

Mbudzi US$1m fraud case back in court

33 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa proclaims by-elections in Mt Pleasant, Harare East constituencies

34 mins ago | 17 Views

Man on the run for love triangle murder

34 mins ago | 25 Views

Kaindu speaks on big game

34 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa to fly from Harare to Lupane to commission just a clinic

35 mins ago | 25 Views

30 guns, 1 700 rounds of ammunition in cross border bus

35 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe rejects 'Let's Go Brandon's token sanctions review

35 mins ago | 12 Views

Raj Modi back in Zimbabwe government

36 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa to launch rail fibre optic project

36 mins ago | 24 Views

Manhize steel Plant to start production

36 mins ago | 14 Views

Machete gang faces attempted murder charge

37 mins ago | 21 Views

Man bashes landlord over keys

37 mins ago | 21 Views

Bulawayo bowser drivers divert water to families, friends

38 mins ago | 25 Views

Pirate kombis, taxis wreak chaos

38 mins ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa keeping Zim dollar to oppress Zimbabweans!

6 hrs ago | 366 Views

Being with the people all the time.

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Being with the people all the time.

6 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa regime doing the work of US sanctions in Zimbabwe!

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

'No one will die of hunger' is a heartless statement!

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Who is reaping now?

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

The day Zimbabweans killed Zimbabwe!

7 hrs ago | 252 Views

Bulawayo temperatures to reach 36°C

9 hrs ago | 123 Views

UK company sues Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 744 Views

Man almost defrauds ZRP of US$2 million

9 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zidera is the primary obstacle Zimbabwe's economic progress

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

US slams door on Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 189 Views

Africa's biggest challenge is getting an honest workforce

9 hrs ago | 66 Views

Highly educated blacks working in South Africa struggle against a system that aims to exclude them

9 hrs ago | 159 Views

Corruption allegations surface in Chamisa's Blue Movement

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

Self-styled mafia boss Francesco Marconati panics...threatens to sue media

13 hrs ago | 405 Views

Traditional healer steals goat to appease ancestors

14 hrs ago | 239 Views

Two cars stolen in one night at same location

14 hrs ago | 817 Views

Manhunt for four armed robbers

14 hrs ago | 633 Views

Starlink can operate Without Government Approval in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 12133 Views

Military realignments in the Zimbabwe military continue

06 Mar 2024 at 04:58hrs | 4918 Views