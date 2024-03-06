Lawyer threatens witnesses with black magic

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare attorney Linda Kovi faced court charges on Tuesday for obstruction of justice, allegedly attempting to intimidate witnesses involved in a separate pending case.Recently apprehended by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc), Kovi sought bail before Harare Magistrate Donald Ndirowei.The State, represented by Anesu Chirenje, asserted that Kovi contacted the State's key witness, Shorai Mupunga, allegedly intimidating her to refrain from testifying in a fraud case. Court documents detail Kovi's purported threats to Mupunga, warning of dire consequences from a traditional healer if she continued her cooperation.Further accusations claim Kovi implored Chief Dotito, the traditional healer, to employ spiritual means against Zacc officers and court personnel handling her case. Investigating officer Elisha Chimusoro corroborated these allegations, stating that Kovi menaced witnesses with ill fortune.Kovi contested these claims, asserting she lacked access to witness information and therefore couldn't have interfered. The verdict on her bail application is expected on Wednesday.According to state records, Kovi obtained a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Africa in Zambia. However, investigations reveal discrepancies in her legal qualifications. Despite graduating from the University of Africa, Lusaka in 2019, she failed numerous conversion exams required for legal practice in Zimbabwe.Allegedly, Kovi colluded with an employee of the Council for Legal Education (CLE), paying an undisclosed sum to obtain a certificate despite failing multiple modules. This certificate enabled her admission as a Legal Practitioner, tarnishing the reputation of the Council for Legal Education.Using this misrepresented qualification, Kovi petitioned the High Court for admission as a legal practitioner, subsequently gaining admission under false pretenses.