Zanu-PF claims foreign policy victory after Biden token sanctions review

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has declared a triumph in the nation's foreign policy endeavors following the US's removal of a longstanding sanctions program on Zimbabwe. However, the victory is tempered by the stipulation that certain individuals, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, remain under embargo.President Biden announced on Monday the termination of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe since 2003. Farai Marapira, Zanu-PF's director of information, hailed this move but criticized the retention of sanctions against key figures, labeling them as aggressive and vindictive.Marapira emphasized that while the US's action indicates a reevaluation of its sanctions policy, significant hurdles remain as long as sanctions persist against Zimbabwean leaders. He asserted that the imposition of targeted sanctions, particularly under the Global Magnitsky Act, on Mnangagwa and others is baseless, driven by unsubstantiated allegations of human rights violations and corruption.Regarding the rationale behind these sanctions, Marapira dismissed them as mere rhetoric, contending that they stem from Western nations' neo-colonial agenda and opposition to Zimbabwe's self-reliance and autonomy, notably its land reform efforts.Despite the US's gesture, Zanu-PF maintains a critical stance, viewing the retention of sanctions against Zimbabwean leaders as a hindrance to genuine progress in foreign relations.