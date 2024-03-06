Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa disappointed...says feels betrayed by Hichilema and Biden

by Nkululeko Nkomo
1 hr ago | Views
The United States recent adjustments to its sanctions program on Zimbabwe has left Chamisa and other likeminded opposition leaders disappointed.

Chamisa and his colleagues are also furious over President Hakainde Hichilema's increasingly positive posture towards President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Furthermore, President Hichilema is now pushing for the removal of all sanctions.

A close confidante of Chamisa who spoke to this reporter revealed that they had been informed by their allies within the Hichilema Administration that the Zambian President had become treacherously close to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"Our contacts in Lusaka say ED and HH phone each other every week. This is dangerous for us and all opposition parties in the region. Hichilema must wake up," said the source.

The source added that the US' adjustments to the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the American Government have further fuelled Chamisa's disillusionment.

"Chamisa views President Biden as getting soft with President Mnangagwa's Government.  Chamisa has perceived a correlation between the easing of sanctions and President Hichilema's gestures towards President Mnangagwa, suspecting clandestine consultations between the two leaders to politically sideline him," said the source. "Despite the apparent setbacks, Chamisa finds reassurance in "the unwavering support promised by allies within the SADC Secretariat."

"Despite the apparent setbacks, Chamisa is finding solace in the assurances he received from his friends within the SADC Secretariat, who told him that they would remain solidly behind him," said the source.

Several Zambian political analysts have dismissed Chamisa's accusations as hogwash. They reminded Chamisa that Hichilema was not guided by failed foreign opposition leaders but by Zambian interests. They stressed that Hichilema was an African statesman not a leader of some fanciful regional opposition grouping.

Meanwhile diplomats in Gaborone have dismissed claims that the Zimbabwean opposition has spies within the SADC Secretariat.

Efforts to obtain a comment from Chamisa directly were fruitless, as he was unreachable on his mobile phones.



Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa linked faction recalls Tshabangu linked senators from Parliament

5 hrs ago | 1947 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi takes his hatred of Zimbabwean permit holders to the ConCourt

5 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees $18bn debt talks on course despite US exit

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zanu-PF claims foreign policy victory after Biden token sanctions review

5 hrs ago | 243 Views

Lawyer threatens witnesses with black magic

5 hrs ago | 485 Views

Zanu-PF gate-crashes US's sanctions Press briefing

5 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Zimbabwe must deal with currency volatility causes, not symptoms

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

19 countries confirm ZITF participation

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Swiss company loses US$270K court challenge

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Bulawayo council shuts down public toilets

5 hrs ago | 206 Views

Go Beer to reopen in 8 months

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zera, police raid illegal gas dealers

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwean Minister urges patriotism among youth

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF demands better allowances for councillors

5 hrs ago | 105 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Cassava partners Google Cloud

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mbudzi US$1m fraud case back in court

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa proclaims by-elections in Mt Pleasant, Harare East constituencies

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Man on the run for love triangle murder

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Kaindu speaks on big game

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa to fly from Harare to Lupane to commission just a clinic

5 hrs ago | 438 Views

30 guns, 1 700 rounds of ammunition in cross border bus

5 hrs ago | 819 Views

Zimbabwe rejects 'Let's Go Brandon's token sanctions review

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Raj Modi back in Zimbabwe government

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa to launch rail fibre optic project

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Manhize steel Plant to start production

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Machete gang faces attempted murder charge

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Man bashes landlord over keys

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Bulawayo bowser drivers divert water to families, friends

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Pirate kombis, taxis wreak chaos

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mnangagwa keeping Zim dollar to oppress Zimbabweans!

11 hrs ago | 603 Views

Being with the people all the time.

11 hrs ago | 125 Views

Being with the people all the time.

11 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa regime doing the work of US sanctions in Zimbabwe!

12 hrs ago | 244 Views

'No one will die of hunger' is a heartless statement!

12 hrs ago | 149 Views

Who is reaping now?

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

The day Zimbabweans killed Zimbabwe!

12 hrs ago | 351 Views

Bulawayo temperatures to reach 36°C

13 hrs ago | 168 Views

UK company sues Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Man almost defrauds ZRP of US$2 million

14 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zidera is the primary obstacle Zimbabwe's economic progress

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

US slams door on Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 254 Views

Africa's biggest challenge is getting an honest workforce

14 hrs ago | 97 Views

Highly educated blacks working in South Africa struggle against a system that aims to exclude them

14 hrs ago | 209 Views

Corruption allegations surface in Chamisa's Blue Movement

15 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Self-styled mafia boss Francesco Marconati panics...threatens to sue media

17 hrs ago | 441 Views

Traditional healer steals goat to appease ancestors

19 hrs ago | 261 Views

Two cars stolen in one night at same location

19 hrs ago | 974 Views

Manhunt for four armed robbers

19 hrs ago | 703 Views

Starlink can operate Without Government Approval in Zimbabwe

06 Mar 2024 at 08:16hrs | 14522 Views