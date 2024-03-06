Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: ZANU PF speaks on Mnangagwa's 3rd term bid

by Mandla Ndlovu
53 mins ago | Views
In a recent interview, ZANU-PF Information Director, Farai Marapira, emphatically denied any connection between the party's slogan, "ZANU PF- Mnangagwa will be there," and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's alleged bid for a third term. Marapira clarified that the slogan is intended to celebrate the accomplishments of President Mnangagwa in alignment with Vision2030, emphasizing that the party does not use slogans as a means of official communication. He went on to assert that within ZANU-PF, there have been no discussions regarding a potential third term for the President, and the party staunchly rejects any attempts to introduce such talks into their political agenda by opposition members .

The denial comes amidst reports of various ZANU-PF officials chanting the controversial slogan, raising concerns about a potential breach of the Zimbabwean constitution. While the national constitution strictly limits a president to two terms in office, the ZANU-PF constitution remains silent on term limits. Director Marapira's statement seeks to dispel any speculation surrounding President Mnangagwa's political ambitions and reinforces the party's commitment to abiding by constitutional norms, even as internal discussions within the party remain focused on celebrating past achievements rather than contemplating a third term for the incumbent leader.
Source - Byo24News

