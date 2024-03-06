Goat thief leaves cellphone on crime scene

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 38-YEAR-OLD Plumtree goat thief was sold out by his cellphone which he left in the kraal after stealing a goat in his neighbourhood.

Bongani Mpofu dropped his mobile phone and his foot prints were tracked from the kraal and led the owner of the goat to his house.The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where Mpofu pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Nembaware sentenced him to 2 years in jail and conditionally suspended the sentence to 210 hours of community service.He also ordered the convict to restitute the complainant a sum of 800 rands by June 28.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on March 2 during the night Mpofu stormed into the complainant's kraal and stole a goat which he sold before leaving his cellphone on the crime scene.The complainant discovered that his goat was stolen and the thief left his cellphone he used both the cellphone and the thief's footprints to identify him before making a police report.