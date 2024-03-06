Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mahere speaks out against Tshabangu

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu was sworn in as a senator at the new Parliament Building in Mt. Hampden in Harare on Tuesday.

He took oath with seven other opposition members replacing those he arbitrarily recalled after the August 2023 elections with the help of parliament, judiciary and the executive, Zanu-PF and state security services.

Former CCC Mount Pleasant MP Fadzayi Mahere speaks out against Tshabangu and his dirty politics of subterfuge.

Mahere wrote on X (Twitter):

"If yesterday (Tuesday)'s swearing in of Sengezo Tshabangu and his goons as parliamentarians doesn't disgust you, nothing else will.

"The world unanimously condemned last year's election that ushered in Zimbabwe's current administration. The election was marred by irregularities, rigging and violence that led to all observers concluding that the election fell far below the Constitutional standard.

"Despite their best rigging display, they failed to get a two thirds majority in Parliament. When you're that unpopular, rigging can only take you so far. Two thirds in Parliament would enable them to amend the Constitutional two term limit for presidential aspirants.

"They want their guy to come back as "president" in 2028.

"So they hatched up a plan to use a willing impostor, Tshabangu, to sponsor and front their third term agenda.

"They threw every state institution, willing political tool, social media influencer and payable journalist to drive the agenda.

"History will judge harshly the state institutions and regime apparatchiks who made this fraud on democracy possible.

"With the direct assistance of the state, Tshabangu falsified documents that led to the illegal recall of opposition MPs. He then caused most of those MPs to be banned again from running.

"He spat on the will of the people.

"He enabled the replacement of duly elected opposition MPs with Zanu-PF criminals and mafia lords who had been rejected by the masses in August 2023.

"An opposition community organizer was abducted, tortured and killed during the by-election campaign period as a direct consequence of his conduct.

"Zanu-PF illegally gifted him an unelected seat in Senate. They ignored correspondence from duly authorized opposition representatives regarding submission of party lists.

"The opposition have never been allowed to wear yellow. We were told that the colour is too "political". That ruling is extant so why was newly sworn in Zanu-PF Senator Tshabangu allowed to break the rule?

"You're not allowed to approach the Chair save through the Chief Whip. Why was he allowed to do so in breach of procedure?

"Since when does the Senate President bow to a Senator?

"Whenever an opposition senator stands up, Zanu-PF senators heckle. Why are they heard cheering for him?

"Parliament has been tainted by the illegitimacy crisis that plagues the entire 2023 electoral sham. What they stole in August 2023 wasn't enough so they had to steal even more.

"The House that is meant to be the sacred voice of the people has been reduced to a den of thieves. We need new leaders."

Source - TheNewsHawks
More on: #Mahere, #Tshabangu, #CCC

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

'US should release evidence of corruption and venality by Harare leaders'

47 mins ago | 33 Views

Goat thief leaves cellphone on crime scene

6 hrs ago | 600 Views

FRANCESCO MARCONATI FILES: Unveiling the dark trail of violence and plunder at Queens Mine

8 hrs ago | 604 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF speaks on Mnangagwa's 3rd term bid

8 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Chamisa disappointed...says feels betrayed by Hichilema and Biden

10 hrs ago | 3381 Views

Chamisa linked faction recalls Tshabangu linked senators from Parliament

14 hrs ago | 3619 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi takes his hatred of Zimbabwean permit holders to the ConCourt

14 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees $18bn debt talks on course despite US exit

14 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zanu-PF claims foreign policy victory after Biden token sanctions review

14 hrs ago | 429 Views

Lawyer threatens witnesses with black magic

14 hrs ago | 762 Views

Zanu-PF gate-crashes US's sanctions Press briefing

14 hrs ago | 1756 Views

Zimbabwe must deal with currency volatility causes, not symptoms

14 hrs ago | 380 Views

19 countries confirm ZITF participation

14 hrs ago | 165 Views

Swiss company loses US$270K court challenge

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Bulawayo council shuts down public toilets

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Go Beer to reopen in 8 months

14 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zera, police raid illegal gas dealers

14 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwean Minister urges patriotism among youth

14 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF demands better allowances for councillors

14 hrs ago | 163 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Cassava partners Google Cloud

14 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mbudzi US$1m fraud case back in court

14 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mnangagwa proclaims by-elections in Mt Pleasant, Harare East constituencies

14 hrs ago | 183 Views

Man on the run for love triangle murder

14 hrs ago | 394 Views

Kaindu speaks on big game

14 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa to fly from Harare to Lupane to commission just a clinic

14 hrs ago | 671 Views

30 guns, 1 700 rounds of ammunition in cross border bus

14 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Zimbabwe rejects 'Let's Go Brandon's token sanctions review

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

Raj Modi back in Zimbabwe government

14 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa to launch rail fibre optic project

14 hrs ago | 243 Views

Manhize steel Plant to start production

14 hrs ago | 192 Views

Machete gang faces attempted murder charge

14 hrs ago | 153 Views

Man bashes landlord over keys

14 hrs ago | 244 Views

Bulawayo bowser drivers divert water to families, friends

15 hrs ago | 242 Views

Pirate kombis, taxis wreak chaos

15 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa keeping Zim dollar to oppress Zimbabweans!

20 hrs ago | 833 Views

Being with the people all the time.

20 hrs ago | 144 Views

Being with the people all the time.

20 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa regime doing the work of US sanctions in Zimbabwe!

21 hrs ago | 310 Views

'No one will die of hunger' is a heartless statement!

21 hrs ago | 189 Views

Who is reaping now?

21 hrs ago | 177 Views

The day Zimbabweans killed Zimbabwe!

21 hrs ago | 453 Views

Bulawayo temperatures to reach 36°C

22 hrs ago | 220 Views

UK company sues Chiwenga

23 hrs ago | 3698 Views

Man almost defrauds ZRP of US$2 million

23 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zidera is the primary obstacle Zimbabwe's economic progress

23 hrs ago | 115 Views

US slams door on Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 325 Views

Africa's biggest challenge is getting an honest workforce

23 hrs ago | 143 Views

Highly educated blacks working in South Africa struggle against a system that aims to exclude them

23 hrs ago | 275 Views

Corruption allegations surface in Chamisa's Blue Movement

24 hrs ago | 1253 Views