Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zambia calls for complete sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZAMBIA has called on the United States and her allies to remove all forms of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, not just the piecemeal adjustments it made on Monday.

The US made fringe adjustments to its targeted sanctions on Zimbabwe that were rejected by Harare, which is demanding the complete removal of the illegal punitive measures.

In a statement yesterday, Zambia's acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr Mulambo Haimbe, said the removal of the punitive measures would not only be beneficial to Zimbabwe, but the region and continent at large.

"Zambia stands firm in supporting efforts to alleviate the broader societal impacts affecting the region, the continent and the globe as a whole. Therefore, this latest decision is welcomed as a positive step among many others to follow.

"To this end, Zambia calls on the United States of America and other countries to remove all sanctions against Zimbabwe, which will signal a crucial progression in the implementation of  shared ideals such as inclusive democratic governance: institutional reform and the promotion of stability, peace and security," he said.

Zambia, said Mr Haimbe, was fully behind Zimbabwe's call for the removal of sanctions.

He said the lifting of sanctions would see renewed and more positive engagements in tackling various developmental issues.

"The Government of the Republic of Zambia acknowledges the decision by His Excellency Mr. Joseph R. Biden, President of the United States of America on 4th of March 2024, relating to the sanctions programme on the Republic of Zimbabwe, which has been in existence since 2003.

"Zambia takes cognisance of the profound implications of this decision as an important step towards reconfiguring relations with Zimbabwe and consequently supporting development activity in the southern African region.

"This decision opens doors for renewed engagement to tackle pressing challenges, including those concerning food security and climate change which greatly affect livelihoods.

"The Zambian Government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to working closely with countries in the SADC region and beyond in fostering greater integration and cooperation," he said.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zambia, #Sanctions,

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

Kariba Dam runs dry?

51 mins ago | 134 Views

Biti appeals against assault conviction, sentencing

51 mins ago | 34 Views

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Mukupe's appeal

52 mins ago | 52 Views

Ballistics report says 30 smuggled guns, ammunition were toys

53 mins ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF MP to sponsor Bosso?

54 mins ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe to resubmit final tariff order for approval

54 mins ago | 41 Views

2 men in trouble over toy pistols

54 mins ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe student heads for US

55 mins ago | 36 Views

Man bans wife from WhatsApp

55 mins ago | 68 Views

'Dzamara family cry for closure'

55 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe faces crippling power outages

55 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe pledges to complete Beitbridge-Chirundu Road

56 mins ago | 26 Views

Cop convicted of human trafficking

56 mins ago | 22 Views

Chamisa's supporters bludgeon Beitbridge deputy mayor

56 mins ago | 68 Views

ZETDC gets away with US$200 fine for culpable homicide

57 mins ago | 26 Views

Zanu-PF witnesses contradict police statements

57 mins ago | 29 Views

Act on stateless minors, State ordered

58 mins ago | 17 Views

Kenyan acquitted of illegal possession of bullet

58 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa says US partial sanctions removal on Zimbabwe is nonsense

58 mins ago | 37 Views

Prince Dube leaves Azam

59 mins ago | 41 Views

Taxi driver found dead in his vehicle

59 mins ago | 79 Views

Body found floating in Limpopo River with gunshot wounds on the head

59 mins ago | 41 Views

Free medical outreach in Matebeleland South

59 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa assures food security for urban dwellers

60 mins ago | 14 Views

Air Zimbabwe wins retrenchment case

60 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe flag flies high in Italian robotics challenge

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Ian Khama blasted over anti-trophy hunting stance

1 hr ago | 24 Views

All posts up for grabs at war veterans congress

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe - the Stockholm syndrome capital of the world!

9 hrs ago | 317 Views

What you need to know before playing at an online casino

9 hrs ago | 48 Views

'US should release evidence of corruption and venality by Harare leaders'

11 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mahere speaks out against Tshabangu

11 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Goat thief leaves cellphone on crime scene

17 hrs ago | 942 Views

FRANCESCO MARCONATI FILES: Unveiling the dark trail of violence and plunder at Queens Mine

18 hrs ago | 878 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF speaks on Mnangagwa's 3rd term bid

19 hrs ago | 2290 Views

Chamisa disappointed...says feels betrayed by Hichilema and Biden

21 hrs ago | 4045 Views

Chamisa linked faction recalls Tshabangu linked senators from Parliament

07 Mar 2024 at 05:14hrs | 4017 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi takes his hatred of Zimbabwean permit holders to the ConCourt

07 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 1403 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees $18bn debt talks on course despite US exit

07 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 535 Views

Zanu-PF claims foreign policy victory after Biden token sanctions review

07 Mar 2024 at 05:12hrs | 458 Views

Lawyer threatens witnesses with black magic

07 Mar 2024 at 05:12hrs | 806 Views

Zanu-PF gate-crashes US's sanctions Press briefing

07 Mar 2024 at 05:11hrs | 1927 Views

Zimbabwe must deal with currency volatility causes, not symptoms

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 393 Views

19 countries confirm ZITF participation

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 176 Views

Swiss company loses US$270K court challenge

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 244 Views

Bulawayo council shuts down public toilets

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 359 Views

Go Beer to reopen in 8 months

07 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 365 Views

Zera, police raid illegal gas dealers

07 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 275 Views

Zimbabwean Minister urges patriotism among youth

07 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 57 Views