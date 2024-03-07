Latest News Editor's Choice


All posts up for grabs at war veterans congress

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
PREPARATIONS for the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) congress to elect new national executive members are now at an advanced stage, a senior official has said.

Speaking on the side-lines of the War Veterans League national executive meeting in Harare yesterday, ZNLWVA spokesperson Douglas Mahiya said all positions will be contested.

"We have the national executive meeting today (yesterday) which will discuss a number of issues such as elective congress, the welfare of war veterans, land issues, and school fees for children of war veterans," said Mahiya.

He said the congress will be held in accordance with the dictates of the constitution of the association.

"We want to make sure the elections are held peacefully in accordance with the constitution. As the current spokesperson of the association, I will relinquish my position at the congress to make room for others to take over. We are putting much effort to ensure the elections are held this year. It's going to happen. We are at an advanced stage to hold the congress," said Mahiya.

The last congress was held in 2013 in Masvingo where current chairman Chris Mutsvangwa was elected.

On welfare, the War Veterans wing is appealing to the Government to establish health clinics for war veterans across the country.

Mahiya said the war veterans wing is initiating a health programme to ensure the ex-combatants receive medication in their respective areas.

"We are seeking Government intervention to establish fully equipped health facilities for war veterans across the country," he said.    

Mahiya also called for the need to safeguard land that was allocated to war veterans that is now under threat.

"There has been increased repossession of land that belongs to war veterans across the country, this must stop".

Source - The Herald
