Body found floating in Limpopo River with gunshot wounds on the head

News / National

by Staff reporter

AN unidentified man was found floating along the Limpopo River with two gunshot wounds on the head.In a statement, police said the body was found near Museche Forward Police Base on Monday."A yet-to-be-identified male adult was found floating along Limpopo River near Museche Forward Police Base on 04/03/24. The body of the victim had two gunshot wounds on the head. Investigations are in progress," reads the statement.