News / National
Body found floating in Limpopo River with gunshot wounds on the head
1 hr ago | Views
AN unidentified man was found floating along the Limpopo River with two gunshot wounds on the head.
In a statement, police said the body was found near Museche Forward Police Base on Monday.
"A yet-to-be-identified male adult was found floating along Limpopo River near Museche Forward Police Base on 04/03/24. The body of the victim had two gunshot wounds on the head. Investigations are in progress," reads the statement.
In a statement, police said the body was found near Museche Forward Police Base on Monday.
"A yet-to-be-identified male adult was found floating along Limpopo River near Museche Forward Police Base on 04/03/24. The body of the victim had two gunshot wounds on the head. Investigations are in progress," reads the statement.
Source - The Chronicle