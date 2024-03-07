Taxi driver found dead in his vehicle

News / National

by Staff reporter

A TAXI driver was found dead in a Honda Fit vehicle with an electric cable around his neck along a dusty road.In a statement, police said Takudzwa Shepherd Zvoushe (26) was found on Monday on a dust road that links Robert Mugabe Highway and Harare-Bulawayo Road.Police appealed for information that may help with this case."The ZRP confirms a sad incident in which a taxi driver, Takudzwa Shepherd Zvoushe (26) was found dead in a Honda Fit motor vehicle which was parked along a dust road which links Robert Mugabe Highway and Harare-Bulawayo Road, Norton on 04/03/24. The victim had a red electric cable tied around his neck. Investigations are in progress," reads the statement.