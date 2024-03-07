Latest News Editor's Choice


Prince Dube leaves Azam

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
WARRIORS striker Prince Dube has cut ties with Tanzanian football club after he asked to have his contract with the team terminated.

Days after the club acknowledged to have received a letter from Dube on the contract termination, the striker has since shared his departure message on social media.

Though he did not go into detail as to why he is leaving the club, it is understood a fall out with the coaches influenced his decision.

"It's with mixed emotions that l announce my departure from Azam. These four years have been an incredibvle  journey, filled with challenges, victories and cherished memories. I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone associated with the club, from management to the coaching staff, my teammates and most importantly the fans," Dube wrote.

He described his journey with Azam to this date as incredible.

"As l move to a new chapter in my career, I carry with me lessons learned during my time at Azam, the support l received from the fans has been nothing short of amazing and l will forever cherish the memories we have created together. I believe in the strength and potential of this club and l have no doubt that it will continue to archive great things. I wish Azam, my teammates, coaching staff and the fans all the success and happiness in the world. Thank you for the incredible journey," Dube concluded.

Dube joined Azam in 2020 after leaving local giants Highlanders. The 27-year-old quickly became a prolific goalscorer at the club.

His career has been derailed by injuries but the striker appears to be back in form. In his first season in Tanzania, he found the back of the net 14 times and slightly missed out on the Golden Boot gong.

John Bocco of Simba won the accolade with 16 goals while his teammate Chris Mugalu found the target 15 times that season.

He left Bosso in 2017 for SuperSport United in the Premier Soccer League of South Africa but he did not manage to break into the first team.

He was loaned to Black Leopards for a season but still battled for regular game time.

Dube became Zimbabwe's 2019 Soccer Star of the Year second runners-up after he regained form at the 2006 league champions.

The forward made his national team debut on March 26, 2017, when Zimbabwe played to a 0-0 draw against neighbours Zambia.

Since then, he has played in nine matches and has scored six goals.

Source - The Chronicle

