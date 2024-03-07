Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Act on stateless minors, State ordered

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Registrar-General (RG) has been given a week to issue birth certificates to two minor children after years of statelessness.

The two girls aged 10 and 12 were undocumented since birth.

The RG's office refused to issue the birth certificates making several demands, including that their biological father submits Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) test results confirming the paternity of the children.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) lawyers Jabulani Mhlanga and Prisca Dube took up the case to assist the children to obtain the much needed documents.

According to ZLHR, the unidentified mother who has been struggling to acquire the birth certificates for her children was legally married to his estranged husband until January 2004.

"Sometime in 2004, the now estranged husband, reportedly left Zimbabwe for the United Kingdom with an agreement that the wife would follow him a year later," the ZLHR reported.

"But this did not materialise and the two have been estranged for 20 years with the mother not knowing about the whereabouts of her former husband."

According to ZLHR, the woman has unsuccessfully tried to obtain birth certificates for her two children on several occasions with the RG's office making several demands including DNA tests.

The lawyers said she was not in possession of any of the required documents.

High Court judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo has, however, since ordered the RG to register and issue the two children with birth certificates within seven days.

In her ruling, Justice Moyo castigated the officers at the RG's Office for refusing to register the births of the children without availing valid reasons.

She said their actions were contrary to the provisions of the Constitution thus contributing to statelessness.

She criticised the officials at the RG's Office for arrogating themselves powers that are not conferred on them in terms of the law. Justice Moyo said the RG's office did not have powers to order DNA tests to prove paternity.

The judge emphasised the importance of the right to a birth certificate.

Source - newsday
More on: #Kenya, #Bullet, #Illegal

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

Kariba Dam runs dry?

58 mins ago | 164 Views

Biti appeals against assault conviction, sentencing

58 mins ago | 39 Views

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Mukupe's appeal

59 mins ago | 65 Views

Ballistics report says 30 smuggled guns, ammunition were toys

60 mins ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF MP to sponsor Bosso?

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe to resubmit final tariff order for approval

1 hr ago | 48 Views

2 men in trouble over toy pistols

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe student heads for US

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Man bans wife from WhatsApp

1 hr ago | 79 Views

'Dzamara family cry for closure'

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe faces crippling power outages

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe pledges to complete Beitbridge-Chirundu Road

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Cop convicted of human trafficking

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Chamisa's supporters bludgeon Beitbridge deputy mayor

1 hr ago | 92 Views

ZETDC gets away with US$200 fine for culpable homicide

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF witnesses contradict police statements

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Kenyan acquitted of illegal possession of bullet

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa says US partial sanctions removal on Zimbabwe is nonsense

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Prince Dube leaves Azam

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Taxi driver found dead in his vehicle

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Body found floating in Limpopo River with gunshot wounds on the head

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Free medical outreach in Matebeleland South

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa assures food security for urban dwellers

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Air Zimbabwe wins retrenchment case

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe flag flies high in Italian robotics challenge

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Ian Khama blasted over anti-trophy hunting stance

1 hr ago | 25 Views

All posts up for grabs at war veterans congress

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Zambia calls for complete sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe - the Stockholm syndrome capital of the world!

9 hrs ago | 320 Views

What you need to know before playing at an online casino

9 hrs ago | 49 Views

'US should release evidence of corruption and venality by Harare leaders'

11 hrs ago | 381 Views

Mahere speaks out against Tshabangu

11 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Goat thief leaves cellphone on crime scene

17 hrs ago | 943 Views

FRANCESCO MARCONATI FILES: Unveiling the dark trail of violence and plunder at Queens Mine

18 hrs ago | 879 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF speaks on Mnangagwa's 3rd term bid

19 hrs ago | 2295 Views

Chamisa disappointed...says feels betrayed by Hichilema and Biden

21 hrs ago | 4058 Views

Chamisa linked faction recalls Tshabangu linked senators from Parliament

07 Mar 2024 at 05:14hrs | 4021 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi takes his hatred of Zimbabwean permit holders to the ConCourt

07 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 1407 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees $18bn debt talks on course despite US exit

07 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 535 Views

Zanu-PF claims foreign policy victory after Biden token sanctions review

07 Mar 2024 at 05:12hrs | 459 Views

Lawyer threatens witnesses with black magic

07 Mar 2024 at 05:12hrs | 806 Views

Zanu-PF gate-crashes US's sanctions Press briefing

07 Mar 2024 at 05:11hrs | 1932 Views

Zimbabwe must deal with currency volatility causes, not symptoms

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 393 Views

19 countries confirm ZITF participation

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 176 Views

Swiss company loses US$270K court challenge

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 245 Views

Bulawayo council shuts down public toilets

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 360 Views

Go Beer to reopen in 8 months

07 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 365 Views

Zera, police raid illegal gas dealers

07 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 275 Views

Zimbabwean Minister urges patriotism among youth

07 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 57 Views