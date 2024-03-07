Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's supporters bludgeon Beitbridge deputy mayor

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BEITBRIDGE deputy mayor John Manatsa was allegedly beaten up and injured during opposition CCC factional clashes at former Beitbridge West MP Morgan Ncube's house on Monday evening.

Manatsa was among other CCC councillors attending a meeting at Ncube's house which doubles as party office when a group of seven rowdy youths sympathetic to former party leader Nelson Chamisa stormed the premises and unleashed violence on the rival camp.

They allegedly dragged Manatsa out and beat him up accusing him of supporting self -proclaimed party secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.

Police acting commanding officer for Beitbridge Superintendent Philisani Ndebele declined to comment over the incident and referred questions to  national spokesman Senior Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi who was not available.

Ncube initially said the youths did not know that the councillors were in a meeting.

Later on  he said he was yet to get full details from both parties.

Manatsa said the youths accused him of being sympathetic to the Tshabangu faction of the CCC.

"They charged at me and grabbed me from my seat to pull me out. They lifted me out and threw me on the ground outside," said Manatsa.

"In the process, they accused me of taking sides with Tshabangu. They lifted me and threw me hard o the ground, and kicked me. The same youths had earlier been to my house but I had not entertained them," he said.

He sustained injuries on his hands, back and legs and was treated and discharged at Beitbridge District Hospital.

Source - newsday
