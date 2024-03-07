Man bans wife from WhatsApp

News / National

by Staff reporter

A HARARE woman has sought a protection order against her husband of 25 years for domestic abuse which includes banning her from using social media for the past three years.Dennyse Banda told magistrate Johanna Mukwesha that her husband Taurai Banda was abusing her physically and mentally after banning her from using WhatsApp in 2020.She accused Banda of having numerous extra-marital affairs, including one with her friend."He said I was discussing our affairs with my friends so he chose to start a relationship with one of my friends as a way to hurt me," she said.The court also heard that Taurai had moved out of the matrimonial home with five of the cars they bought together.Banda, however, denied the allegations before accusing his wife of depriving him of his conjugal rights. He accused her of being influenced by her friends and family to disrespect him.Mukwesha ordered Taurai to stop abusing his wife whom she granted the protection order.