Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man bans wife from WhatsApp

by Staff reporter
36 mins ago | Views
A HARARE woman has sought a protection order against her husband of 25 years for domestic abuse which includes banning her from using social media for the past three years.

Dennyse Banda told magistrate Johanna Mukwesha that her husband Taurai Banda was abusing her physically and mentally after banning her from using WhatsApp in 2020.

She accused Banda of having numerous extra-marital affairs, including one with her friend.

"He said I was discussing our affairs with my friends so he chose to start a relationship with one of my friends as a way to hurt me," she said.

The court also heard that Taurai had moved out of the matrimonial home with five of the cars they bought together.

Banda, however, denied the allegations before accusing his wife of depriving him of his conjugal rights. He accused her of being influenced by her friends and family to disrespect him.

Mukwesha ordered Taurai to stop abusing his wife whom she granted the protection order.

Source - newsday
More on: #Ban, #Whatsapp, #Wife

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

Kariba Dam runs dry?

32 mins ago | 62 Views

Biti appeals against assault conviction, sentencing

32 mins ago | 20 Views

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Mukupe's appeal

33 mins ago | 28 Views

Ballistics report says 30 smuggled guns, ammunition were toys

34 mins ago | 48 Views

Zanu-PF MP to sponsor Bosso?

35 mins ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe to resubmit final tariff order for approval

35 mins ago | 23 Views

2 men in trouble over toy pistols

35 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe student heads for US

36 mins ago | 23 Views

'Dzamara family cry for closure'

36 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe faces crippling power outages

36 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe pledges to complete Beitbridge-Chirundu Road

37 mins ago | 16 Views

Cop convicted of human trafficking

37 mins ago | 10 Views

Chamisa's supporters bludgeon Beitbridge deputy mayor

37 mins ago | 40 Views

ZETDC gets away with US$200 fine for culpable homicide

38 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF witnesses contradict police statements

38 mins ago | 19 Views

Act on stateless minors, State ordered

39 mins ago | 9 Views

Kenyan acquitted of illegal possession of bullet

39 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa says US partial sanctions removal on Zimbabwe is nonsense

39 mins ago | 24 Views

Prince Dube leaves Azam

39 mins ago | 29 Views

Taxi driver found dead in his vehicle

40 mins ago | 53 Views

Body found floating in Limpopo River with gunshot wounds on the head

40 mins ago | 28 Views

Free medical outreach in Matebeleland South

40 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa assures food security for urban dwellers

40 mins ago | 11 Views

Air Zimbabwe wins retrenchment case

41 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe flag flies high in Italian robotics challenge

41 mins ago | 16 Views

Ian Khama blasted over anti-trophy hunting stance

41 mins ago | 20 Views

All posts up for grabs at war veterans congress

42 mins ago | 8 Views

Zambia calls for complete sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

42 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe - the Stockholm syndrome capital of the world!

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

What you need to know before playing at an online casino

9 hrs ago | 47 Views

'US should release evidence of corruption and venality by Harare leaders'

11 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mahere speaks out against Tshabangu

11 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Goat thief leaves cellphone on crime scene

16 hrs ago | 939 Views

FRANCESCO MARCONATI FILES: Unveiling the dark trail of violence and plunder at Queens Mine

18 hrs ago | 875 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF speaks on Mnangagwa's 3rd term bid

18 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Chamisa disappointed...says feels betrayed by Hichilema and Biden

20 hrs ago | 4013 Views

Chamisa linked faction recalls Tshabangu linked senators from Parliament

07 Mar 2024 at 05:14hrs | 4010 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi takes his hatred of Zimbabwean permit holders to the ConCourt

07 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 1396 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees $18bn debt talks on course despite US exit

07 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 533 Views

Zanu-PF claims foreign policy victory after Biden token sanctions review

07 Mar 2024 at 05:12hrs | 458 Views

Lawyer threatens witnesses with black magic

07 Mar 2024 at 05:12hrs | 805 Views

Zanu-PF gate-crashes US's sanctions Press briefing

07 Mar 2024 at 05:11hrs | 1916 Views

Zimbabwe must deal with currency volatility causes, not symptoms

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 393 Views

19 countries confirm ZITF participation

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 175 Views

Swiss company loses US$270K court challenge

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 244 Views

Bulawayo council shuts down public toilets

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 358 Views

Go Beer to reopen in 8 months

07 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 364 Views

Zera, police raid illegal gas dealers

07 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 275 Views

Zimbabwean Minister urges patriotism among youth

07 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 57 Views