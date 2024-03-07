Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe student heads for US

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
AFTER conquering China at the Asian nation-sponsored 7th Belt and Road Teenage Maker Camp, a Peterhouse student this time heads for the United States (US).

Tayamika Mandiwanzira, a lower-six student emerged victorious at the February Zimbabwe Science Fair held in Harare.  Her project was adjudged the best, earning her a scholarship to the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, United States, one of the top universities in the US specialising in technology, the arts and design.

The 16-year-old student will travel to the Genius Olympiad, an international high school project competition in science, engineering, art, short film, music, creative writing, robotics and business.

The Peterhouse Group of Schools announced that Mandiwanzira's project, a portable solar-powered cost efficient sterilisation unit for use in developing countries, won the Exceptional Genius Olympiad Award.

Source - newsday
