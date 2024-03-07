Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ballistics report says 30 smuggled guns, ammunition were toys

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
Two individuals from Harare, whose case garnered attention after they were apprehended in possession of 30 guns, now face reduced charges as ballistics investigations revealed the alleged firearms were, in fact, toys.

Douglas Jekanyika, 44, and Godknows Gunda, 31, appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, charged with smuggling offenses.

Their lawyer, Rene Kuchidza, argued that the defendants were innocent since they were not caught near the border. Kuchidza explained that a ballistics report from CID Homicide confirmed that the confiscated items were toys, narrowing the case to smuggling allegations.

Jekanyika and Gunda are scheduled to return to court on Friday for their bail hearing.

According to the State, on March 5, 2024, Southerton Police Station received information alleging that the two had smuggled firearms from South Africa into Zimbabwe via the Beitbridge Border Post, using Tems Logistics Bus Services, destined for Highglen Road Port in Harare.

Acting on this tip-off, authorities arrested Jekanyika while he was in the process of collecting two suspected boxes. Upon inspection, one box contained 10 Blown F92 toy guns, with recorded serial numbers, while the other contained 20 blank pistols with serial numbers Z2IBLTAY502-2305680 to 2305699.

During questioning, Jekanyika implicated Gunda as the owner of the firearms. However, the accused failed to produce any declaration papers. Subsequently, CID Homicide determined that the items were not firearms but toys capable of firing blank ammunition.

The smuggled toys are estimated to be worth R2000.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Guns, #Report, #Court

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

Kariba Dam runs dry?

29 mins ago | 52 Views

Biti appeals against assault conviction, sentencing

30 mins ago | 18 Views

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Mukupe's appeal

30 mins ago | 23 Views

Zanu-PF MP to sponsor Bosso?

32 mins ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe to resubmit final tariff order for approval

32 mins ago | 22 Views

2 men in trouble over toy pistols

33 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe student heads for US

33 mins ago | 21 Views

Man bans wife from WhatsApp

33 mins ago | 33 Views

'Dzamara family cry for closure'

34 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe faces crippling power outages

34 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe pledges to complete Beitbridge-Chirundu Road

34 mins ago | 16 Views

Cop convicted of human trafficking

35 mins ago | 10 Views

Chamisa's supporters bludgeon Beitbridge deputy mayor

35 mins ago | 39 Views

ZETDC gets away with US$200 fine for culpable homicide

36 mins ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF witnesses contradict police statements

36 mins ago | 18 Views

Act on stateless minors, State ordered

36 mins ago | 7 Views

Kenyan acquitted of illegal possession of bullet

36 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa says US partial sanctions removal on Zimbabwe is nonsense

37 mins ago | 23 Views

Prince Dube leaves Azam

37 mins ago | 28 Views

Taxi driver found dead in his vehicle

37 mins ago | 51 Views

Body found floating in Limpopo River with gunshot wounds on the head

38 mins ago | 23 Views

Free medical outreach in Matebeleland South

38 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa assures food security for urban dwellers

38 mins ago | 11 Views

Air Zimbabwe wins retrenchment case

38 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe flag flies high in Italian robotics challenge

39 mins ago | 16 Views

Ian Khama blasted over anti-trophy hunting stance

39 mins ago | 19 Views

All posts up for grabs at war veterans congress

39 mins ago | 8 Views

Zambia calls for complete sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

40 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe - the Stockholm syndrome capital of the world!

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

What you need to know before playing at an online casino

9 hrs ago | 47 Views

'US should release evidence of corruption and venality by Harare leaders'

11 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mahere speaks out against Tshabangu

11 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Goat thief leaves cellphone on crime scene

16 hrs ago | 938 Views

FRANCESCO MARCONATI FILES: Unveiling the dark trail of violence and plunder at Queens Mine

18 hrs ago | 875 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF speaks on Mnangagwa's 3rd term bid

18 hrs ago | 2256 Views

Chamisa disappointed...says feels betrayed by Hichilema and Biden

20 hrs ago | 4012 Views

Chamisa linked faction recalls Tshabangu linked senators from Parliament

07 Mar 2024 at 05:14hrs | 4008 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi takes his hatred of Zimbabwean permit holders to the ConCourt

07 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 1396 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees $18bn debt talks on course despite US exit

07 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 533 Views

Zanu-PF claims foreign policy victory after Biden token sanctions review

07 Mar 2024 at 05:12hrs | 458 Views

Lawyer threatens witnesses with black magic

07 Mar 2024 at 05:12hrs | 805 Views

Zanu-PF gate-crashes US's sanctions Press briefing

07 Mar 2024 at 05:11hrs | 1916 Views

Zimbabwe must deal with currency volatility causes, not symptoms

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 393 Views

19 countries confirm ZITF participation

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 175 Views

Swiss company loses US$270K court challenge

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 244 Views

Bulawayo council shuts down public toilets

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 358 Views

Go Beer to reopen in 8 months

07 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 364 Views

Zera, police raid illegal gas dealers

07 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 275 Views

Zimbabwean Minister urges patriotism among youth

07 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 57 Views