Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biti appeals against assault conviction, sentencing

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
Opposition figure Tendai Biti has lodged an appeal with the High Court challenging his recent conviction and sentencing.

Biti, a former Finance Minister, was found guilty by Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti of verbally assaulting Tatiana Aleshina, a Russian national, following a full trial. Despite the conviction, Biti avoided imprisonment and was instead fined for the offense.

Maintaining his innocence, Biti contended that the allegations against him did not constitute criminal behavior and should have warranted a warning or caution instead. He also expressed remorse to Aleshina, affirming that he never intended to cause her harm.

In his appeal, Biti argued that the magistrate erred in convicting him. He highlighted discrepancies in the interpretation of assault laws, particularly citing Section 88 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act), which, he asserted, invalidated the charge of assault by word or gesture.

Furthermore, Biti criticized his sentence as excessive, deeming it shock-inducing given the trivial nature of the offense. He urged the High Court to either quash the sentence or refer the matter to the Constitutional Court to determine if his constitutional rights were infringed.

Alternatively, Biti proposed that if his conviction were upheld, the High Court impose a reduced fine of US$100 or its equivalent in Zimbabwean dollars at the official rate.

The appeal is pending a hearing.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Court, #Minister, #Mukupe

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

Kariba Dam runs dry?

31 mins ago | 58 Views

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Mukupe's appeal

32 mins ago | 27 Views

Ballistics report says 30 smuggled guns, ammunition were toys

33 mins ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF MP to sponsor Bosso?

34 mins ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe to resubmit final tariff order for approval

34 mins ago | 23 Views

2 men in trouble over toy pistols

34 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe student heads for US

35 mins ago | 23 Views

Man bans wife from WhatsApp

35 mins ago | 34 Views

'Dzamara family cry for closure'

35 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe faces crippling power outages

35 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe pledges to complete Beitbridge-Chirundu Road

36 mins ago | 16 Views

Cop convicted of human trafficking

36 mins ago | 10 Views

Chamisa's supporters bludgeon Beitbridge deputy mayor

36 mins ago | 39 Views

ZETDC gets away with US$200 fine for culpable homicide

37 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF witnesses contradict police statements

37 mins ago | 18 Views

Act on stateless minors, State ordered

38 mins ago | 8 Views

Kenyan acquitted of illegal possession of bullet

38 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa says US partial sanctions removal on Zimbabwe is nonsense

38 mins ago | 24 Views

Prince Dube leaves Azam

38 mins ago | 29 Views

Taxi driver found dead in his vehicle

39 mins ago | 53 Views

Body found floating in Limpopo River with gunshot wounds on the head

39 mins ago | 24 Views

Free medical outreach in Matebeleland South

39 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa assures food security for urban dwellers

40 mins ago | 11 Views

Air Zimbabwe wins retrenchment case

40 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe flag flies high in Italian robotics challenge

40 mins ago | 16 Views

Ian Khama blasted over anti-trophy hunting stance

40 mins ago | 20 Views

All posts up for grabs at war veterans congress

41 mins ago | 8 Views

Zambia calls for complete sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

41 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe - the Stockholm syndrome capital of the world!

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

What you need to know before playing at an online casino

9 hrs ago | 47 Views

'US should release evidence of corruption and venality by Harare leaders'

11 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mahere speaks out against Tshabangu

11 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Goat thief leaves cellphone on crime scene

16 hrs ago | 938 Views

FRANCESCO MARCONATI FILES: Unveiling the dark trail of violence and plunder at Queens Mine

18 hrs ago | 875 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF speaks on Mnangagwa's 3rd term bid

18 hrs ago | 2261 Views

Chamisa disappointed...says feels betrayed by Hichilema and Biden

20 hrs ago | 4012 Views

Chamisa linked faction recalls Tshabangu linked senators from Parliament

07 Mar 2024 at 05:14hrs | 4010 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi takes his hatred of Zimbabwean permit holders to the ConCourt

07 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 1396 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees $18bn debt talks on course despite US exit

07 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 533 Views

Zanu-PF claims foreign policy victory after Biden token sanctions review

07 Mar 2024 at 05:12hrs | 458 Views

Lawyer threatens witnesses with black magic

07 Mar 2024 at 05:12hrs | 805 Views

Zanu-PF gate-crashes US's sanctions Press briefing

07 Mar 2024 at 05:11hrs | 1916 Views

Zimbabwe must deal with currency volatility causes, not symptoms

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 393 Views

19 countries confirm ZITF participation

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 175 Views

Swiss company loses US$270K court challenge

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 244 Views

Bulawayo council shuts down public toilets

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 358 Views

Go Beer to reopen in 8 months

07 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 364 Views

Zera, police raid illegal gas dealers

07 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 275 Views

Zimbabwean Minister urges patriotism among youth

07 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 57 Views