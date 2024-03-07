Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kariba Dam runs dry?

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe and Zambia - already struggling with food shortages - are now reeling from low power generation at the Kariba power station due to the same underlying cause: El Niño.

The climate system has brought below-normal rainfall, which first saw farmers struggle. Now the water reserved for power generation is running low, with the water level at 15% of total capacity and falling.

To date, the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), a bi-national organisation mandated with regulating the Kariba Dam, has guarded the hydroelectricity systems 428MW of generation output, shared between Zimbabwe and Zambia. This week, it warned of the need for a review.

"The hydrological review will, among other factors, take into consideration the actual performance of the 2023–2024 rainfall season and the resulting inflows into the lake over the first quarter of the year 2024," ZRA said in a statement.

"The results of the hydrological simulations could result in an increment, reduction, or keeping of the prevailing 2024 water allocation as is."

In normal circumstances, the ZRA maintained last year's 16 billion cubic metres (BCM) for electricity generation shared equally between the two countries.

ZRA said:

Given that the Kariba inflows are so far below average, with a possibility of registering as one of the lowest on record, the Power Utilities have been advised to maintain strict adherence to their respective water allocation thresholds to sustain generation to the end of the year.

At full capacity, the Kariba Dam generates around 30% of Zambia's total installed capacity of 3 400MW, and roughly 50% of Zimbabwe's capacity of 2 300MW.

If the dam falls short, both will have to rely on imports while South Africa – the literal regional powerhouse – has little electricity to spare.

Like last year, Mozambique could find itself exporting to neighbours because it has an electricity surplus.

That surplus is due to a low electrification rate with only 40% of its population having access to electricity.

Mozambique produces just over 3 000MW with an average demand of just over 2 000MW.

Food insecurity

The Zimbabwean government said between January and March almost three million people required food aid.

"Twenty-six percent of the country's population is food insecure. This translates to 2 715 717 people. This population requires 100 482 metric tonnes of grain during the January to March 2024 period," said the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere.

El Niño will also negatively impact crops such as cotton, and tobacco a major foreign currency earner.

Zambia's, President Hakainde Hichilema declared the drought a national emergency.

In his State of the Nation Address, he said 84 of the country's 116 districts were affected. As such, the first step was to "take food from areas where there is an excess and distribute it to needy areas."

He also said from the last cropping season, about 1 million hectares of the 2.2 million hectares allocated to maize had been destroyed.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Kariba, #Water, #Power

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

Biti appeals against assault conviction, sentencing

32 mins ago | 20 Views

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Mukupe's appeal

33 mins ago | 28 Views

Ballistics report says 30 smuggled guns, ammunition were toys

34 mins ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF MP to sponsor Bosso?

35 mins ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe to resubmit final tariff order for approval

35 mins ago | 23 Views

2 men in trouble over toy pistols

35 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe student heads for US

36 mins ago | 23 Views

Man bans wife from WhatsApp

36 mins ago | 37 Views

'Dzamara family cry for closure'

36 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe faces crippling power outages

36 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe pledges to complete Beitbridge-Chirundu Road

37 mins ago | 16 Views

Cop convicted of human trafficking

37 mins ago | 10 Views

Chamisa's supporters bludgeon Beitbridge deputy mayor

37 mins ago | 40 Views

ZETDC gets away with US$200 fine for culpable homicide

38 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF witnesses contradict police statements

38 mins ago | 19 Views

Act on stateless minors, State ordered

39 mins ago | 9 Views

Kenyan acquitted of illegal possession of bullet

39 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa says US partial sanctions removal on Zimbabwe is nonsense

39 mins ago | 24 Views

Prince Dube leaves Azam

39 mins ago | 29 Views

Taxi driver found dead in his vehicle

40 mins ago | 53 Views

Body found floating in Limpopo River with gunshot wounds on the head

40 mins ago | 28 Views

Free medical outreach in Matebeleland South

40 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa assures food security for urban dwellers

40 mins ago | 11 Views

Air Zimbabwe wins retrenchment case

41 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe flag flies high in Italian robotics challenge

41 mins ago | 16 Views

Ian Khama blasted over anti-trophy hunting stance

41 mins ago | 20 Views

All posts up for grabs at war veterans congress

42 mins ago | 8 Views

Zambia calls for complete sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

42 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe - the Stockholm syndrome capital of the world!

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

What you need to know before playing at an online casino

9 hrs ago | 47 Views

'US should release evidence of corruption and venality by Harare leaders'

11 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mahere speaks out against Tshabangu

11 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Goat thief leaves cellphone on crime scene

16 hrs ago | 939 Views

FRANCESCO MARCONATI FILES: Unveiling the dark trail of violence and plunder at Queens Mine

18 hrs ago | 875 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF speaks on Mnangagwa's 3rd term bid

18 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Chamisa disappointed...says feels betrayed by Hichilema and Biden

20 hrs ago | 4013 Views

Chamisa linked faction recalls Tshabangu linked senators from Parliament

07 Mar 2024 at 05:14hrs | 4010 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi takes his hatred of Zimbabwean permit holders to the ConCourt

07 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 1396 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees $18bn debt talks on course despite US exit

07 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 533 Views

Zanu-PF claims foreign policy victory after Biden token sanctions review

07 Mar 2024 at 05:12hrs | 458 Views

Lawyer threatens witnesses with black magic

07 Mar 2024 at 05:12hrs | 805 Views

Zanu-PF gate-crashes US's sanctions Press briefing

07 Mar 2024 at 05:11hrs | 1916 Views

Zimbabwe must deal with currency volatility causes, not symptoms

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 393 Views

19 countries confirm ZITF participation

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 175 Views

Swiss company loses US$270K court challenge

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 244 Views

Bulawayo council shuts down public toilets

07 Mar 2024 at 05:10hrs | 358 Views

Go Beer to reopen in 8 months

07 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 364 Views

Zera, police raid illegal gas dealers

07 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 275 Views

Zimbabwean Minister urges patriotism among youth

07 Mar 2024 at 05:09hrs | 57 Views