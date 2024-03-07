Fake prophet jailed for kidnapping

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Gweru based fake Apostolic prophet was sentenced to four years in jail after he kidnapped a female fuel attendent.

Chengetai Mudhedye was dragged to Gweru magistrate where he appeared before magistrate Nixon Mangoti.Mangoti conditionally suspended one year on condition of good behaviour hence Mydhedye will serve three years.Prosecutors told the court that on November 12 last year the convict met the complainant in the road and pretended to ask for directions before pouncing on her.He produced an okapi and threatened to stab her before force marched the complainant in the bush and told her that he was a prophet ,"Madzibaba" who wanted to help her because he was seeing wooes on her.The complainant told the prophet that he was fake because he was not humble.She managed to flee and filed a police report leading to the arrest of the victim.