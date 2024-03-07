Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF using sanctions as excuse for corruption

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Moses Mzila Ndlovu says the Zanu-PF government is heavily profiting from corruption, with the elite externalising funds out of the country and investing them elsewhere rather than in social services, all the while deceiving the Zimbabwean people into believing that sanctions are to blame for their failure.

Ndlovu, the Deputy National Leader of the Freedom Alliance party, said Zimbabwean government officials were complaining about sanctions because they could not utilise Western facilities like banking and buying properties to siphon "corruptly made" money.

He further claimed Zanu-PF was using sanctions as a "perennial" excuse to declare their failure to deliver on electoral promises while ironically their elite engaged in business deals with high-profile individuals in the West.

Ndlovu's statements came after the Zimbabwean government slammed efforts by the United States (US) to revise the country's 20-year-old sanctions, narrowing on President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his wife Auxilia, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, and a few believed to be their business connections.

The Zimbabwean government, in a statement released on Wednesday, said it "cannot be expected to thank or be grateful to President (Joe) Biden and the US for announcing palliative measures towards finally rescinding an illegality" and instead called for the "total" and "unconditional" removal of the "so-called targeted sanctions, which in reality are country sanctions."

However, Ndlovu, a former Co-Minister of National Healing and Integration during the Government of National Unity, said the irony was that Zanu-PF complained of sanctions yet some of its elites were externalising money from corruption.

"Why do Zanu-PF elites expect people to come and invest in Zimbabwe when they have no confidence this country is stable enough politically or economically to be able to invest in their externalization of stolen money or stolen gold here?" Ndlovu questioned.

"Zanu elites have no faith in their own country and people must see this duplicity. They brazenly steal public funds to externalize them and say they are on sanctions. Sanctions to do what?"

The opposition politician stated that the Zanu-PF government is lying about the effects of sanctions because they went into electioneering, claiming they would deliver while knowing they had people who were targeted for sanctions by the West.

"How can 12 people (nine people and three entities) be Zimbabwe unless they want to say these 12 people are Zimbabwe?" Ndlovu asked.

He added that some business interests of Zanu-PF members were not affected by being listed on America's targeted list.

"We need to understand as citizens of this country that these people have been lying. The Zanu-PF party has been lying to the public that they are unable to improve on health facilities, provide medical materials, provide schools with adequate learning materials and well-remunerated teachers, to repair or construct roads and look after the country as a result of sanctions. It's a lie," Ndlovu said.

"The Zanu-PF government has taken advantage of people and indoctrinated them by continuously feeding them lies."

According to Ndlovu, the Zanu-PF regime wants access to Western amenities, but the West refuses to allow them to steal money from their people and hide it in their countries.

"Zanu wants their banking facilities, buy properties in those countries where they siphon money from the country and stash it in their foreign banks. That's corruption," he said.

As an example, the former minister claimed some government officials have bought properties in South Africa and also run businesses there away from Zimbabwe.

"South Africa is really a backyard of Zimbabwe in terms of stashing or hiding stolen public funds that have been converted into property," Ndlovu claimed.

Source - cite

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

Namibia comments on 'removal' of US sanctions on Zimbabwe

45 mins ago | 77 Views

US calls for 'new-look' at Zimbabwe

51 mins ago | 113 Views

Zimbabweans urged not to keep cash at home

51 mins ago | 113 Views

Winston Chitando to meet David Coltart

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe court overturns unjust birth certificate denial

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Dr Omphile Marupi confirmed as the MP for Gwanda South

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Fake prophet jailed for kidnapping

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Kariba Dam runs dry?

3 hrs ago | 736 Views

Biti appeals against assault conviction, sentencing

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Mukupe's appeal

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Ballistics report says 30 smuggled guns, ammunition were toys

4 hrs ago | 485 Views

Zanu-PF MP to sponsor Bosso?

4 hrs ago | 605 Views

Zimbabwe to resubmit final tariff order for approval

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

2 men in trouble over toy pistols

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe student heads for US

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Man bans wife from WhatsApp

4 hrs ago | 418 Views

'Dzamara family cry for closure'

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe faces crippling power outages

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwe pledges to complete Beitbridge-Chirundu Road

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Cop convicted of human trafficking

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Chamisa's supporters bludgeon Beitbridge deputy mayor

4 hrs ago | 401 Views

ZETDC gets away with US$200 fine for culpable homicide

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zanu-PF witnesses contradict police statements

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Act on stateless minors, State ordered

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Kenyan acquitted of illegal possession of bullet

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa says US partial sanctions removal on Zimbabwe is nonsense

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Prince Dube leaves Azam

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Taxi driver found dead in his vehicle

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

Body found floating in Limpopo River with gunshot wounds on the head

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Free medical outreach in Matebeleland South

4 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa assures food security for urban dwellers

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

Air Zimbabwe wins retrenchment case

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe flag flies high in Italian robotics challenge

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

Ian Khama blasted over anti-trophy hunting stance

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

All posts up for grabs at war veterans congress

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zambia calls for complete sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe - the Stockholm syndrome capital of the world!

12 hrs ago | 363 Views

What you need to know before playing at an online casino

12 hrs ago | 50 Views

'US should release evidence of corruption and venality by Harare leaders'

14 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mahere speaks out against Tshabangu

14 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Goat thief leaves cellphone on crime scene

19 hrs ago | 1007 Views

FRANCESCO MARCONATI FILES: Unveiling the dark trail of violence and plunder at Queens Mine

21 hrs ago | 912 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF speaks on Mnangagwa's 3rd term bid

21 hrs ago | 2391 Views

Chamisa disappointed...says feels betrayed by Hichilema and Biden

23 hrs ago | 4207 Views

Chamisa linked faction recalls Tshabangu linked senators from Parliament

07 Mar 2024 at 05:14hrs | 4110 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi takes his hatred of Zimbabwean permit holders to the ConCourt

07 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 1434 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees $18bn debt talks on course despite US exit

07 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 545 Views

Zanu-PF claims foreign policy victory after Biden token sanctions review

07 Mar 2024 at 05:12hrs | 468 Views

Lawyer threatens witnesses with black magic

07 Mar 2024 at 05:12hrs | 822 Views