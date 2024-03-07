Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa gets backlash on Twitter over controversial tweet

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago
Former politician and ex-leader of the CCC, Nelson Chamisa, has sparked controversy with a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter), leading to criticism from his online followers.

Chamisa took to X to share a thought-provoking message, stating, "EXPECT NOTHING NEW EXCEPT AND UNTIL THE OLD DIES...And it’s a painful process. The old must cease to exist for the new to kick in and subsist. It may look impossible but we will make it because #Godisinit. Have a blessed Friday and a great weekend!!"

However, one X user, Raymond Mhlanga, confronted Chamisa, reminding him of his decades-long involvement in mainstream politics. Mhlanga's comment read, "With due respect sir, you mustn't forget that you are also NOT new. You have been in mainstream politics for more than 2 decades. I hope you include yourself also on the old that must go because you were there from the beginning of the MDC!"

Chamisa's response to inquiries about the possibility of unseating ZANU PF in 2028 did little to assuage concerns. He replied, "2028?? No. Trust the process! Certain things had to happen and some had to go first. Then…"

These statements have not gone unnoticed by Chamisa's Twitter followers, who are now expressing disappointment and frustration. Many accuse him of abandoning the party and resigning from politics, thereby relinquishing the hopes that had been placed on him.

The criticism revolves around Chamisa's perceived lack of transparency regarding his political future and the apparent contradiction between his call for change and the longevity of his own political career. Some followers feel betrayed, viewing all his Twitter posts as an indication that he may not be the catalyst for change they had hoped for.


Source - Byo24News
More on: #Chamisa, #Twitter, #CCC

