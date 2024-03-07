Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Disgraced Top lawyer Brighton Ndove banned from prcaticing law in Zimbabwe

by Mandla Ndlovu
31 secs ago | Views
Senior lawyer Brighton Ndove has been deregistered by the Law Society of Zimbabwe following findings that his professional conduct did not align with the high standards expected of a legal practitioner.
According to a list of deregistered lawyers in Zimbabwe updated of the Law Society of Zimbabwe website in the first quarter of 2024, Ndove was deregistered on 25 October 2023.

One of the cases that tainted Ndove's reputation leading to his fall from grace involved allegations of fraudulent activity alongside two bogus estate agents. The trio was taken to court by a woman who claimed they duped her of a residential stand in Matsheumhlope suburb. According to reports, Ndove, along with Ms. Simangaliso Murungi and Mr. Edmond Makonese, allegedly engaged in forgery of title deeds and an agreement of sale. They subsequently used these fraudulent documents to sell and transfer ownership of the residential stand without the rightful owner's knowledge. The stand, valued at $16,000, was at the center of this dubious transaction.

The legal fraternity especially in Bulawayo is left grappling with the tarnished reputation of one of its own, as Ndove's actions bring into question the ethical integrity of some members within the profession. The development has raised concerns about the need for stringent measures to maintain the credibility and trustworthiness of lawyers in Zimbabwe.

Analyst John Mbizvo issued a stern condemnation of Ndove's behavior, asserting that such actions undermine the noble principles of the legal profession. He called upon all legal practitioners in the country to uphold the highest ethical standards and to distance themselves from any conduct that would compromise the integrity of the profession.

The deregistration of Brighton Ndove serves as a stark reminder that the legal profession demands unwavering commitment to ethical conduct and integrity. The Law Society of Zimbabwe, in its efforts to preserve the honor and credibility of the legal system,  must urge legal practitioners to be vigilant against any behavior that may tarnish the reputation of the noble profession.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Chamisa gets backlash on Twitter over controversial tweet

1 hr ago | 428 Views

Namibia comments on 'removal' of US sanctions on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

US calls for 'new-look' at Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 567 Views

Zimbabweans urged not to keep cash at home

3 hrs ago | 486 Views

Winston Chitando to meet David Coltart

4 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF using sanctions as excuse for corruption

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe court overturns unjust birth certificate denial

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Dr Omphile Marupi confirmed as the MP for Gwanda South

4 hrs ago | 320 Views

Fake prophet jailed for kidnapping

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Kariba Dam runs dry?

6 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Biti appeals against assault conviction, sentencing

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Mukupe's appeal

6 hrs ago | 307 Views

Ballistics report says 30 smuggled guns, ammunition were toys

6 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zanu-PF MP to sponsor Bosso?

6 hrs ago | 830 Views

Zimbabwe to resubmit final tariff order for approval

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

2 men in trouble over toy pistols

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe student heads for US

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Man bans wife from WhatsApp

6 hrs ago | 600 Views

'Dzamara family cry for closure'

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe faces crippling power outages

6 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zimbabwe pledges to complete Beitbridge-Chirundu Road

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Cop convicted of human trafficking

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chamisa's supporters bludgeon Beitbridge deputy mayor

6 hrs ago | 608 Views

ZETDC gets away with US$200 fine for culpable homicide

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zanu-PF witnesses contradict police statements

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

Act on stateless minors, State ordered

6 hrs ago | 50 Views

Kenyan acquitted of illegal possession of bullet

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa says US partial sanctions removal on Zimbabwe is nonsense

6 hrs ago | 166 Views

Prince Dube leaves Azam

6 hrs ago | 152 Views

Taxi driver found dead in his vehicle

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

Body found floating in Limpopo River with gunshot wounds on the head

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

Free medical outreach in Matebeleland South

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa assures food security for urban dwellers

6 hrs ago | 55 Views

Air Zimbabwe wins retrenchment case

6 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe flag flies high in Italian robotics challenge

6 hrs ago | 43 Views

Ian Khama blasted over anti-trophy hunting stance

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

All posts up for grabs at war veterans congress

6 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zambia calls for complete sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe - the Stockholm syndrome capital of the world!

14 hrs ago | 394 Views

What you need to know before playing at an online casino

14 hrs ago | 52 Views

'US should release evidence of corruption and venality by Harare leaders'

17 hrs ago | 411 Views

Mahere speaks out against Tshabangu

17 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Goat thief leaves cellphone on crime scene

22 hrs ago | 1073 Views

FRANCESCO MARCONATI FILES: Unveiling the dark trail of violence and plunder at Queens Mine

24 hrs ago | 938 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF speaks on Mnangagwa's 3rd term bid

24 hrs ago | 2446 Views

Chamisa disappointed...says feels betrayed by Hichilema and Biden

07 Mar 2024 at 09:24hrs | 4280 Views

Chamisa linked faction recalls Tshabangu linked senators from Parliament

07 Mar 2024 at 05:14hrs | 4198 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi takes his hatred of Zimbabwean permit holders to the ConCourt

07 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 1464 Views

Mthuli Ncube sees $18bn debt talks on course despite US exit

07 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 546 Views