Disgraced Top lawyer Brighton Ndove banned from prcaticing law in Zimbabwe
Senior lawyer Brighton Ndove has been deregistered by the Law Society of Zimbabwe following findings that his professional conduct did not align with the high standards expected of a legal practitioner.
According to a list of deregistered lawyers in Zimbabwe updated of the Law Society of Zimbabwe website in the first quarter of 2024, Ndove was deregistered on 25 October 2023.
One of the cases that tainted Ndove's reputation leading to his fall from grace involved allegations of fraudulent activity alongside two bogus estate agents. The trio was taken to court by a woman who claimed they duped her of a residential stand in Matsheumhlope suburb. According to reports, Ndove, along with Ms. Simangaliso Murungi and Mr. Edmond Makonese, allegedly engaged in forgery of title deeds and an agreement of sale. They subsequently used these fraudulent documents to sell and transfer ownership of the residential stand without the rightful owner's knowledge. The stand, valued at $16,000, was at the center of this dubious transaction.
The legal fraternity especially in Bulawayo is left grappling with the tarnished reputation of one of its own, as Ndove's actions bring into question the ethical integrity of some members within the profession. The development has raised concerns about the need for stringent measures to maintain the credibility and trustworthiness of lawyers in Zimbabwe.
Analyst John Mbizvo issued a stern condemnation of Ndove's behavior, asserting that such actions undermine the noble principles of the legal profession. He called upon all legal practitioners in the country to uphold the highest ethical standards and to distance themselves from any conduct that would compromise the integrity of the profession.
The deregistration of Brighton Ndove serves as a stark reminder that the legal profession demands unwavering commitment to ethical conduct and integrity. The Law Society of Zimbabwe, in its efforts to preserve the honor and credibility of the legal system, must urge legal practitioners to be vigilant against any behavior that may tarnish the reputation of the noble profession.
Source - Byo24News