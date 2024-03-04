Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe re-introduces brutal load-shedding timetable

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has re-introduced brutal load-shedding schedules after it was forced to cut its power generation at the key Kariba plant.

This is expected to see Zimbabwean having to contend with longer periods without power.

The Kariba Lake is designed to operate between levels 475.50m and 488.50m (with 0.70m freeboard) for hydropower generation.

The Lake level has steadily been decreasing, due to low inflow and reduced rainfall activity on and around the lake closing the period under review at 477.69m (15.22% usable storage) on 4th March 2024, compared to 477.61m (14.65% usable storage) recorded on the same date last year.

This forced the Zambezi River Authority to reduce water allocations to Zimbabwe and Zambia for power generation.

Zimbabwe's energy shortages have been further exacerbated by obsolete electricity generation equipment.

Source - zwnews

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

'US's new sanctions on Mnangagwa ineffective'

31 mins ago | 12 Views

Businessman hires hitman to kill child

31 mins ago | 18 Views

Man wears wife's panties

31 mins ago | 19 Views

Fleeing armed robber dies in accident

32 mins ago | 12 Views

WATCH: Chivayo gifts Alick Macheso a US$140 000 Mercedes Benz

32 mins ago | 20 Views

Cops arrested for sharing loot with robber

33 mins ago | 13 Views

Bosso, Dembare fans in show of unity

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Rupert Murdoch to wed Roman Abramovich's former wife

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Ariel is back in time for Dembare

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

More trouble brewing for Rutendo Matinyarare

3 hrs ago | 565 Views

Disgraced Top lawyer Brighton Ndove banned from practicing law in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Chamisa gets backlash on Twitter over controversial tweet

6 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Namibia comments on 'removal' of US sanctions on Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 680 Views

US calls for 'new-look' at Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Zimbabweans urged not to keep cash at home

8 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Winston Chitando to meet David Coltart

9 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF using sanctions as excuse for corruption

9 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zimbabwe court overturns unjust birth certificate denial

9 hrs ago | 464 Views

Dr Omphile Marupi confirmed as the MP for Gwanda South

9 hrs ago | 493 Views

Fake prophet jailed for kidnapping

9 hrs ago | 344 Views

Kariba Dam runs dry?

11 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Biti appeals against assault conviction, sentencing

11 hrs ago | 255 Views

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Mukupe's appeal

11 hrs ago | 391 Views

Ballistics report says 30 smuggled guns, ammunition were toys

11 hrs ago | 748 Views

Zanu-PF MP to sponsor Bosso?

11 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Zimbabwe to resubmit final tariff order for approval

11 hrs ago | 161 Views

2 men in trouble over toy pistols

11 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwe student heads for US

11 hrs ago | 240 Views

Man bans wife from WhatsApp

11 hrs ago | 758 Views

'Dzamara family cry for closure'

11 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe faces crippling power outages

11 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwe pledges to complete Beitbridge-Chirundu Road

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Cop convicted of human trafficking

11 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chamisa's supporters bludgeon Beitbridge deputy mayor

11 hrs ago | 800 Views

ZETDC gets away with US$200 fine for culpable homicide

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zanu-PF witnesses contradict police statements

11 hrs ago | 187 Views

Act on stateless minors, State ordered

11 hrs ago | 67 Views

Kenyan acquitted of illegal possession of bullet

11 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa says US partial sanctions removal on Zimbabwe is nonsense

11 hrs ago | 204 Views

Prince Dube leaves Azam

11 hrs ago | 233 Views

Taxi driver found dead in his vehicle

11 hrs ago | 476 Views

Body found floating in Limpopo River with gunshot wounds on the head

11 hrs ago | 190 Views

Free medical outreach in Matebeleland South

11 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa assures food security for urban dwellers

11 hrs ago | 87 Views

Air Zimbabwe wins retrenchment case

11 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe flag flies high in Italian robotics challenge

11 hrs ago | 50 Views

Ian Khama blasted over anti-trophy hunting stance

11 hrs ago | 103 Views

All posts up for grabs at war veterans congress

11 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zambia calls for complete sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 76 Views