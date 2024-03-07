Ariel is back in time for Dembare

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS Zambian head coach Kelvin Kaindu is happy that club captain and goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda is back to full fitness ahead of the start of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season over the weekend.Highlanders are set to face their arch-rivals Dynamos in a rare season opener set to take place on Sunday deep in the bowels of Barbourfields Stadium.Sibanda, fondly known as Mangoye, has been in the treatment room for long, in a development that saw him start pre-season training sessions later, compared to his teammates."We are happy that Ariel Sibanda is back. He started training later courtesy of an injury that he has recovered from. We can't go much into detail of his injury but I guess you have seen him feature in the last two club's friendly matches," said Kaindu.Sibanda said he is grateful for the support he has been getting from his club and teammates."I'm now up and about. I'm happy for the support I have been getting from the club and my teammates.If a club has other good goalkeepers, you should always be ready to play Dynamos. If I am selected for the match, I will be more than ready," said Sibanda, a man who has donned the Bosso's goalkeeper jersey for more than a decade. Bosso are in a rebuilding exercise that saw them reunite with Kaindu who was in charge of the club from 2012 to 2014."Our preparations for the game against Dynamos are okay. We are looking forward to the game that will be played on Sunday. So far there are no major complaints that we can talk about as things seem to be going according to plan. Everything seems to be going according to plan and according to our programmes. We were just early waiting for the big game," said Kaindu, adding that the squad was almost complete."Our squad is almost complete, I think if you have managed to watch some of the friendly games we have played, it's basically what we have, we are happy with the players that we have. We have managed to fill in slots, a squad that will be able to compete in the 2024 season," said Kaindu.A full house is expected at Barbourfields Stadium on a weekend when defending league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars will also descend on the City of Kings and Queens for their game against PSL newbies Arenel Movers set for Saturday at Luveve Stadium.Chicken Inn will do battle against CAPS United. Zvishavane-based FC Platinum will entertain new boys Chegutu Pirates at Mandava Stadium while Manica Diamonds take on Simba Bhora at Mutare's Sakubva Stadium — a venue which was unavailable last season after it was condemned by the Zifa First Instance Body for its poor condition.Hwange have a home game against Yadah Stars set for Sunday at Colliery Stadium.ZPC Kariba will enjoy home advantage when they play host PSL returnees TelOne. Greenfuel will lock horns with Bulawayo Chiefs at Greenfuel ArenaPSL Week One FixturesSaturdayHerentals College v Zifa EASTERN Region Champions (Postponed), CAPS United v Chicken Inn (Venue To Be Announced), Arenel Movers v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Luveve Stadium), FC Platinum v Chegutu Pirates (Mandava Stadium), ZPC Kariba v TelOne (Nyamhunga Stadium), Greenfuel v Bulawayo Chiefs (Greenfuel Arena)SundayManica Diamonds v Simba Bhora (Sakubva Stadium), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields Stadium), Hwange v Yadah Stars (Colliery Stadium).