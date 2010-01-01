Bosso, Dembare fans in show of unity

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS and Dynamos fans on Friday addressed a joint press conference meant to preach the gospel of peace ahead of the clash between the two sides at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.Matches between the two sides have previously been marred by violence but fans are making an effort to make sure that the upcoming game is a peaceful affair."We, the representatives of the Highlanders and Dynamos supporters, come together in unity to address the public ahead of the upcoming match between our beloved teams at BF stadium on Sunday. It is important to highlight the strong bond and unity that exists between Highlanders and Dynamos," read the joint statement."We ask our members to accept the result, whether it be a win, draw, or loss, and continue to support our teams with unwavering loyalty.As we come together to celebrate our love for football and our teams, let us uphold the values of sportsmanship, respect, and unity that define our supporter community."