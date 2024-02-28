Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cops arrested for sharing loot with robber

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
Recently, three police officers, namely Albert Machona (42), Charles Musiiwa (33), and Tanyaradzwa Mhondiwa (30), were brought before the Mutare Magistrates Court on charges of criminal abuse of duty as public officers.

According to allegations, on February 28, 2024, around 7:40 PM, the accused, who are police officers, received a call regarding the apprehension of Nyasha Foster by members of the public in Morningside, Mutare, following a reported robbery of US$60,000 from a certain complainant's home.

Reportedly, the accused officers transported Foster to the Police Station, where they purportedly conspired to embezzle a portion of the recovered money. Subsequently, they registered Foster as an informant rather than a suspect and allegedly released him.

The three officers purportedly visited Ireland Private Hospital, where the victim of the robbery was admitted, and falsely informed her that only US$26,000 of the stolen cash had been recovered.

Upon discovering the discrepancy, the complainant alerted authorities, resulting in the arrest of the accused officers.

The accused were remanded in custody and were scheduled to appear in court on March 8, 2024, for a bail hearing.

Foster, meanwhile, faced renewed charges of robbery and was slated to appear in court on March 13, 2024.

Source - pindula
More on: #Cops, #Share, #Loot

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

'US's new sanctions on Mnangagwa ineffective'

33 secs ago | 0 Views

Businessman hires hitman to kill child

57 secs ago | 0 Views

Man wears wife's panties

1 min ago | 0 Views

Fleeing armed robber dies in accident

2 mins ago | 0 Views

WATCH: Chivayo gifts Alick Macheso a US$140 000 Mercedes Benz

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Bosso, Dembare fans in show of unity

41 mins ago | 26 Views

Rupert Murdoch to wed Roman Abramovich's former wife

57 mins ago | 88 Views

Ariel is back in time for Dembare

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe re-introduces brutal load-shedding timetable

1 hr ago | 257 Views

More trouble brewing for Rutendo Matinyarare

2 hrs ago | 492 Views

Disgraced Top lawyer Brighton Ndove banned from practicing law in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Chamisa gets backlash on Twitter over controversial tweet

6 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Namibia comments on 'removal' of US sanctions on Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

US calls for 'new-look' at Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Zimbabweans urged not to keep cash at home

8 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Winston Chitando to meet David Coltart

8 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF using sanctions as excuse for corruption

8 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwe court overturns unjust birth certificate denial

8 hrs ago | 459 Views

Dr Omphile Marupi confirmed as the MP for Gwanda South

8 hrs ago | 481 Views

Fake prophet jailed for kidnapping

9 hrs ago | 334 Views

Kariba Dam runs dry?

11 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Biti appeals against assault conviction, sentencing

11 hrs ago | 255 Views

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Mukupe's appeal

11 hrs ago | 389 Views

Ballistics report says 30 smuggled guns, ammunition were toys

11 hrs ago | 745 Views

Zanu-PF MP to sponsor Bosso?

11 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Zimbabwe to resubmit final tariff order for approval

11 hrs ago | 160 Views

2 men in trouble over toy pistols

11 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwe student heads for US

11 hrs ago | 238 Views

Man bans wife from WhatsApp

11 hrs ago | 756 Views

'Dzamara family cry for closure'

11 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe faces crippling power outages

11 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe pledges to complete Beitbridge-Chirundu Road

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Cop convicted of human trafficking

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

Chamisa's supporters bludgeon Beitbridge deputy mayor

11 hrs ago | 792 Views

ZETDC gets away with US$200 fine for culpable homicide

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zanu-PF witnesses contradict police statements

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Act on stateless minors, State ordered

11 hrs ago | 66 Views

Kenyan acquitted of illegal possession of bullet

11 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa says US partial sanctions removal on Zimbabwe is nonsense

11 hrs ago | 202 Views

Prince Dube leaves Azam

11 hrs ago | 228 Views

Taxi driver found dead in his vehicle

11 hrs ago | 471 Views

Body found floating in Limpopo River with gunshot wounds on the head

11 hrs ago | 188 Views

Free medical outreach in Matebeleland South

11 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa assures food security for urban dwellers

11 hrs ago | 83 Views

Air Zimbabwe wins retrenchment case

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe flag flies high in Italian robotics challenge

11 hrs ago | 50 Views

Ian Khama blasted over anti-trophy hunting stance

11 hrs ago | 103 Views

All posts up for grabs at war veterans congress

11 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zambia calls for complete sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 75 Views