Cops arrested for sharing loot with robber

News / National

by Staff reporter

Recently, three police officers, namely Albert Machona (42), Charles Musiiwa (33), and Tanyaradzwa Mhondiwa (30), were brought before the Mutare Magistrates Court on charges of criminal abuse of duty as public officers.According to allegations, on February 28, 2024, around 7:40 PM, the accused, who are police officers, received a call regarding the apprehension of Nyasha Foster by members of the public in Morningside, Mutare, following a reported robbery of US$60,000 from a certain complainant's home.Reportedly, the accused officers transported Foster to the Police Station, where they purportedly conspired to embezzle a portion of the recovered money. Subsequently, they registered Foster as an informant rather than a suspect and allegedly released him.The three officers purportedly visited Ireland Private Hospital, where the victim of the robbery was admitted, and falsely informed her that only US$26,000 of the stolen cash had been recovered.Upon discovering the discrepancy, the complainant alerted authorities, resulting in the arrest of the accused officers.The accused were remanded in custody and were scheduled to appear in court on March 8, 2024, for a bail hearing.Foster, meanwhile, faced renewed charges of robbery and was slated to appear in court on March 13, 2024.