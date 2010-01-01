Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South Africa fails to hold Pravin Gordhan to account as he will retire after elections

by Sytaff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
South Africa's Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, will retire after this year's general elections on May 29, he told Reuters on Friday.

Gordhan oversaw state entities including struggling power utility Eskom and logistics firm Transnet, whose poor performances have dragged down economic growth in Africa's most industrialised economy.

He has been in politics since the beginning of South Africa's democracy and previously served as finance minister.

Gordhan's last few years of his political career have been marked by controversies, most notably with Transnet and SAA. He was like a Prime Minister as the President of South Africa could not question any decisions made by Pravin.

The legacy of Gordhan is that of secrecy and failure to account. He is being accused to destroying South Africa's state owned enterprises (SOEs).

Commenting on X (formerly Twitter) opposition figure Mmusi Maimane said South Africa's SOEs are much worse today than they were when Pravin Gordhan was appointed.

"We must be honest as South Africans. SOE’s are much worse today than they were when Pravin Gordhan was appointed.

"He should have been fired by the president for his failures with Eskom, SAA and many other SOE’s.

"We will call him back to account to parliament as a key priority."


Source - online
More on: #Godharn, #Corruption

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

6 years later, Harare-Beitbridge Highway 108km away from completion

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns 2 cabinet ministers

2 hrs ago | 456 Views

Zimbabwe deport US spies?

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Slender-built female cop stuns judges

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Victim of Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati speaks on how he lost his beer plant and got deported

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

'US's new sanctions on Mnangagwa ineffective'

5 hrs ago | 276 Views

Businessman hires hitman to kill child

5 hrs ago | 691 Views

Man wears wife's panties

5 hrs ago | 558 Views

Fleeing armed robber dies in accident

5 hrs ago | 487 Views

WATCH: Chivayo gifts Alick Macheso a US$140 000 Mercedes Benz

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

Cops arrested for sharing loot with robber

5 hrs ago | 304 Views

Bosso, Dembare fans in show of unity

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Rupert Murdoch to wed Roman Abramovich's former wife

6 hrs ago | 296 Views

Ariel is back in time for Dembare

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe re-introduces brutal load-shedding timetable

6 hrs ago | 770 Views

More trouble brewing for Rutendo Matinyarare

7 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Disgraced Top lawyer Brighton Ndove banned from practicing law in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 3934 Views

Chamisa gets backlash on Twitter over controversial tweet

11 hrs ago | 2223 Views

Namibia comments on 'removal' of US sanctions on Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 719 Views

US calls for 'new-look' at Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Zimbabweans urged not to keep cash at home

13 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Winston Chitando to meet David Coltart

13 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF using sanctions as excuse for corruption

13 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe court overturns unjust birth certificate denial

13 hrs ago | 485 Views

Dr Omphile Marupi confirmed as the MP for Gwanda South

13 hrs ago | 527 Views

Fake prophet jailed for kidnapping

13 hrs ago | 380 Views

Kariba Dam runs dry?

15 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Biti appeals against assault conviction, sentencing

15 hrs ago | 272 Views

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Mukupe's appeal

15 hrs ago | 422 Views

Ballistics report says 30 smuggled guns, ammunition were toys

15 hrs ago | 780 Views

Zanu-PF MP to sponsor Bosso?

15 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Zimbabwe to resubmit final tariff order for approval

15 hrs ago | 169 Views

2 men in trouble over toy pistols

15 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zimbabwe student heads for US

15 hrs ago | 254 Views

Man bans wife from WhatsApp

15 hrs ago | 790 Views

'Dzamara family cry for closure'

15 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe faces crippling power outages

15 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwe pledges to complete Beitbridge-Chirundu Road

15 hrs ago | 160 Views

Cop convicted of human trafficking

15 hrs ago | 200 Views

Chamisa's supporters bludgeon Beitbridge deputy mayor

15 hrs ago | 912 Views

ZETDC gets away with US$200 fine for culpable homicide

15 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zanu-PF witnesses contradict police statements

15 hrs ago | 194 Views

Act on stateless minors, State ordered

15 hrs ago | 76 Views

Kenyan acquitted of illegal possession of bullet

15 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa says US partial sanctions removal on Zimbabwe is nonsense

15 hrs ago | 215 Views

Prince Dube leaves Azam

15 hrs ago | 269 Views

Taxi driver found dead in his vehicle

15 hrs ago | 504 Views

Body found floating in Limpopo River with gunshot wounds on the head

15 hrs ago | 206 Views

Free medical outreach in Matebeleland South

15 hrs ago | 52 Views