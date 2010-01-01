News / National

by Sytaff reporter

South Africa's Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, will retire after this year's general elections on May 29, he told Reuters on Friday.Gordhan oversaw state entities including struggling power utility Eskom and logistics firm Transnet, whose poor performances have dragged down economic growth in Africa's most industrialised economy.He has been in politics since the beginning of South Africa's democracy and previously served as finance minister.Gordhan's last few years of his political career have been marked by controversies, most notably with Transnet and SAA. He was like a Prime Minister as the President of South Africa could not question any decisions made by Pravin.The legacy of Gordhan is that of secrecy and failure to account. He is being accused to destroying South Africa's state owned enterprises (SOEs).Commenting on X (formerly Twitter) opposition figure Mmusi Maimane said South Africa's SOEs are much worse today than they were when Pravin Gordhan was appointed."We must be honest as South Africans. SOE’s are much worse today than they were when Pravin Gordhan was appointed."He should have been fired by the president for his failures with Eskom, SAA and many other SOE’s."We will call him back to account to parliament as a key priority."