Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe deport US spies?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe recently confronted and rounded up United States government officials and some humanitarian workers in Harare detaining and then deporting them.

It is alleged that the deported officials were assessing development and governance issues in Zimbabwe where the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funds many humanitarian, civil society, development, human rights and governance projects. However, the government also alleges that these were spies.

A statement by USAID says: "The United States is deeply concerned by Zimbabwean authorities' recent attempts to verbally and physically intimidate several U.S. government officials and contractors – subjecting some of them to overnight detention, transportation in unsafe conditions, prolonged interrogation, seizure of and intrusion into personal electronic equipment, and forced deportation.

"This inappropriate and aggressive treatment occurred while the individuals were assessing the development and governance context in Zimbabwe to help inform USAID's work to support civic participation, democratic institutions, and human rights.

"This is a grave development that follows other serious incidents over the past two years in which U.S. government officials and U.S. citizens experienced harassment and improper treatment from the Zimbabwean authorities.

These unjustifiable actions render hollow the Government of Zimbabwe's claims that it is committed to the reforms necessary for democratic governance and reengagement with the international community.

"USAID supports the people of Zimbabwe as they seek to build a more resilient, inclusive, and democratic society – with accountable political leaders and government institutions, active citizen participation, and adherence to the rule of law. We will continue to robustly support civil society, human rights defenders, and independent media and – as seen through our recent targeted sanctions – will not hesitate to take additional measures to hold accountable those who deny Zimbabweans fundamental freedoms and good governance.

"The people of Zimbabwe deserve better."

The US has imposed new targeted sanctions on President Emmerson Mnangagwa and 10 others, as well as three entities, citing corruption and human rights abuses by them and government institutions.

Source - online
More on: #Spies, #Deport

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

6 years later, Harare-Beitbridge Highway 108km away from completion

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns 2 cabinet ministers

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

Slender-built female cop stuns judges

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

South Africa fails to hold Pravin Gordhan to account as he will retire after elections

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Victim of Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati speaks on how he lost his beer plant and got deported

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

'US's new sanctions on Mnangagwa ineffective'

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

Businessman hires hitman to kill child

5 hrs ago | 689 Views

Man wears wife's panties

5 hrs ago | 556 Views

Fleeing armed robber dies in accident

5 hrs ago | 482 Views

WATCH: Chivayo gifts Alick Macheso a US$140 000 Mercedes Benz

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

Cops arrested for sharing loot with robber

5 hrs ago | 304 Views

Bosso, Dembare fans in show of unity

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Rupert Murdoch to wed Roman Abramovich's former wife

6 hrs ago | 294 Views

Ariel is back in time for Dembare

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe re-introduces brutal load-shedding timetable

6 hrs ago | 769 Views

More trouble brewing for Rutendo Matinyarare

7 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Disgraced Top lawyer Brighton Ndove banned from practicing law in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 3919 Views

Chamisa gets backlash on Twitter over controversial tweet

11 hrs ago | 2222 Views

Namibia comments on 'removal' of US sanctions on Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 719 Views

US calls for 'new-look' at Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Zimbabweans urged not to keep cash at home

13 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Winston Chitando to meet David Coltart

13 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF using sanctions as excuse for corruption

13 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe court overturns unjust birth certificate denial

13 hrs ago | 485 Views

Dr Omphile Marupi confirmed as the MP for Gwanda South

13 hrs ago | 527 Views

Fake prophet jailed for kidnapping

13 hrs ago | 380 Views

Kariba Dam runs dry?

15 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Biti appeals against assault conviction, sentencing

15 hrs ago | 272 Views

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Mukupe's appeal

15 hrs ago | 422 Views

Ballistics report says 30 smuggled guns, ammunition were toys

15 hrs ago | 780 Views

Zanu-PF MP to sponsor Bosso?

15 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Zimbabwe to resubmit final tariff order for approval

15 hrs ago | 169 Views

2 men in trouble over toy pistols

15 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zimbabwe student heads for US

15 hrs ago | 254 Views

Man bans wife from WhatsApp

15 hrs ago | 790 Views

'Dzamara family cry for closure'

15 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe faces crippling power outages

15 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe pledges to complete Beitbridge-Chirundu Road

15 hrs ago | 160 Views

Cop convicted of human trafficking

15 hrs ago | 200 Views

Chamisa's supporters bludgeon Beitbridge deputy mayor

15 hrs ago | 909 Views

ZETDC gets away with US$200 fine for culpable homicide

15 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zanu-PF witnesses contradict police statements

15 hrs ago | 194 Views

Act on stateless minors, State ordered

15 hrs ago | 76 Views

Kenyan acquitted of illegal possession of bullet

15 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa says US partial sanctions removal on Zimbabwe is nonsense

15 hrs ago | 215 Views

Prince Dube leaves Azam

15 hrs ago | 269 Views

Taxi driver found dead in his vehicle

15 hrs ago | 504 Views

Body found floating in Limpopo River with gunshot wounds on the head

15 hrs ago | 206 Views

Free medical outreach in Matebeleland South

15 hrs ago | 52 Views