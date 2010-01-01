Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa reassigns 2 cabinet ministers

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reassigned two cabinet ministers by swapping positions between them.

Industry & Commerce minister Sithembiso Nyoni - who has been in cabinet for ages - is now Minister of Environment, Climate & Wildlife.  

She has now been replaced by Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu who goes back to Industry & Commerce from Environment, Climate & Wildlife.



Source - newshawks

