Mnangagwa reassigns 2 cabinet ministers
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reassigned two cabinet ministers by swapping positions between them.
Industry & Commerce minister Sithembiso Nyoni - who has been in cabinet for ages - is now Minister of Environment, Climate & Wildlife.
She has now been replaced by Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu who goes back to Industry & Commerce from Environment, Climate & Wildlife.
