6 years later, Harare-Beitbridge Highway 108km away from completion

The Ministry of Transport says construction of the 580-kilometre Harare-Beitbridge Highway - a critical transportation and trade route linking Zimbabwe to South Africa down south and a gateway into the region up north - is almost complete.The rehabilitation of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway which started in 2019 is about 108km away from completion with 472km out of the total 580km of the road now opened to traffic.The rehabilitation of the Harare-Beitbridge highway and the modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post to bring in efficient systems aimed at reducing or eliminating delays are some of the signature projects of President Mnangagwa’s administration.The 580km Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway has eight toll plazas.These tolls are aimed at paying for the rehabilitation and maintenance of roads.Here is a breakdown of sections of the road already built and contractors involved:1) Bitumen World ...118km2) Fossil ... 116.4km3) Tensor... 81.75km4) Masimba… 75.2km5) Exodus… 74.1km6) Trial Section..7.2kmTotal of 472.65km