Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

6 years later, Harare-Beitbridge Highway 108km away from completion

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
The Ministry of Transport says construction of the 580-kilometre Harare-Beitbridge Highway - a critical transportation and trade route linking Zimbabwe to South Africa down south and a gateway into the region up north - is almost complete.

The rehabilitation of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway which started in 2019 is about 108km away from completion with 472km out of the total 580km of the road now opened to traffic.

The rehabilitation of the Harare-Beitbridge highway and the modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post to bring in efficient systems aimed at reducing or eliminating delays are some of the signature projects of President Mnangagwa’s administration.

The 580km Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway has eight toll plazas.

These tolls are aimed at paying for the rehabilitation and maintenance of roads.

Here is a breakdown of sections of the road already built and contractors involved:

1) Bitumen World ...118km
2) Fossil ... 116.4km  
3) Tensor... 81.75km  
4) Masimba… 75.2km
5) Exodus… 74.1km
6) Trial Section..7.2km
Total of 472.65km


Source - online

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

Mnangagwa reassigns 2 cabinet ministers

1 hr ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe deport US spies?

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Slender-built female cop stuns judges

1 hr ago | 232 Views

South Africa fails to hold Pravin Gordhan to account as he will retire after elections

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Victim of Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati speaks on how he lost his beer plant and got deported

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

'US's new sanctions on Mnangagwa ineffective'

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Businessman hires hitman to kill child

4 hrs ago | 654 Views

Man wears wife's panties

4 hrs ago | 538 Views

Fleeing armed robber dies in accident

4 hrs ago | 459 Views

WATCH: Chivayo gifts Alick Macheso a US$140 000 Mercedes Benz

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

Cops arrested for sharing loot with robber

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Bosso, Dembare fans in show of unity

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Rupert Murdoch to wed Roman Abramovich's former wife

5 hrs ago | 285 Views

Ariel is back in time for Dembare

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe re-introduces brutal load-shedding timetable

5 hrs ago | 733 Views

More trouble brewing for Rutendo Matinyarare

6 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Disgraced Top lawyer Brighton Ndove banned from practicing law in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 3679 Views

Chamisa gets backlash on Twitter over controversial tweet

10 hrs ago | 2203 Views

Namibia comments on 'removal' of US sanctions on Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 714 Views

US calls for 'new-look' at Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Zimbabweans urged not to keep cash at home

12 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Winston Chitando to meet David Coltart

12 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF using sanctions as excuse for corruption

12 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zimbabwe court overturns unjust birth certificate denial

12 hrs ago | 484 Views

Dr Omphile Marupi confirmed as the MP for Gwanda South

12 hrs ago | 525 Views

Fake prophet jailed for kidnapping

13 hrs ago | 373 Views

Kariba Dam runs dry?

15 hrs ago | 1896 Views

Biti appeals against assault conviction, sentencing

15 hrs ago | 272 Views

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Mukupe's appeal

15 hrs ago | 422 Views

Ballistics report says 30 smuggled guns, ammunition were toys

15 hrs ago | 778 Views

Zanu-PF MP to sponsor Bosso?

15 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Zimbabwe to resubmit final tariff order for approval

15 hrs ago | 168 Views

2 men in trouble over toy pistols

15 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zimbabwe student heads for US

15 hrs ago | 254 Views

Man bans wife from WhatsApp

15 hrs ago | 789 Views

'Dzamara family cry for closure'

15 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe faces crippling power outages

15 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zimbabwe pledges to complete Beitbridge-Chirundu Road

15 hrs ago | 157 Views

Cop convicted of human trafficking

15 hrs ago | 199 Views

Chamisa's supporters bludgeon Beitbridge deputy mayor

15 hrs ago | 884 Views

ZETDC gets away with US$200 fine for culpable homicide

15 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zanu-PF witnesses contradict police statements

15 hrs ago | 194 Views

Act on stateless minors, State ordered

15 hrs ago | 76 Views

Kenyan acquitted of illegal possession of bullet

15 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa says US partial sanctions removal on Zimbabwe is nonsense

15 hrs ago | 214 Views

Prince Dube leaves Azam

15 hrs ago | 266 Views

Taxi driver found dead in his vehicle

15 hrs ago | 495 Views

Body found floating in Limpopo River with gunshot wounds on the head

15 hrs ago | 203 Views

Free medical outreach in Matebeleland South

15 hrs ago | 52 Views