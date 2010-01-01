Python-carrying man shocks Mazowe

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

People at Mazowe (Jumbo) mine were shell-shocked to see a 27-year-old man carrying a live python around the mine.Kudakwashe Dube was subsequently arrested after the shocking incident.He appeared yesterday at Concession magistrates courts where he was remanded in custody to March 14.Prosecutor Artwell Tafireyi alleged on March 6 Dube was seen by the public walking around Jumbo mine with a live python.The public called Zimparks and they teamed up with the police to arrest Dube.The python is valued at $2000.