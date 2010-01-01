Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Python-carrying man shocks Mazowe

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
People at Mazowe (Jumbo) mine were shell-shocked to see a 27-year-old man carrying a live python around the mine.

Kudakwashe Dube was subsequently arrested after the shocking incident.

He appeared yesterday at Concession magistrates courts where he was remanded in custody to March 14.

Prosecutor Artwell Tafireyi alleged on March 6 Dube was seen by the public walking around Jumbo mine with a live python.

The public called Zimparks and they teamed up with the police to arrest Dube.

The python is valued at $2000.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

Police hunt suspect in strangulation robbery case

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

War Victims endorse Mavhunga; praise ED's choice

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

6 years later, Harare-Beitbridge Highway 108km away from completion

5 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns 2 cabinet ministers

5 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Zimbabwe deport US spies?

5 hrs ago | 525 Views

Slender-built female cop stuns judges

5 hrs ago | 784 Views

South Africa fails to hold Pravin Gordhan to account as he will retire after elections

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Victim of Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati speaks on how he lost his beer plant and got deported

7 hrs ago | 390 Views

'US's new sanctions on Mnangagwa ineffective'

8 hrs ago | 343 Views

Businessman hires hitman to kill child

8 hrs ago | 785 Views

Man wears wife's panties

8 hrs ago | 638 Views

Fleeing armed robber dies in accident

8 hrs ago | 564 Views

WATCH: Chivayo gifts Alick Macheso a US$140 000 Mercedes Benz

8 hrs ago | 402 Views

Cops arrested for sharing loot with robber

8 hrs ago | 340 Views

Bosso, Dembare fans in show of unity

9 hrs ago | 162 Views

Rupert Murdoch to wed Roman Abramovich's former wife

9 hrs ago | 349 Views

Ariel is back in time for Dembare

9 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe re-introduces brutal load-shedding timetable

10 hrs ago | 843 Views

More trouble brewing for Rutendo Matinyarare

10 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Disgraced Top lawyer Brighton Ndove banned from practicing law in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 4368 Views

Chamisa gets backlash on Twitter over controversial tweet

14 hrs ago | 2389 Views

Namibia comments on 'removal' of US sanctions on Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 727 Views

US calls for 'new-look' at Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Zimbabweans urged not to keep cash at home

16 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Winston Chitando to meet David Coltart

16 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF using sanctions as excuse for corruption

16 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zimbabwe court overturns unjust birth certificate denial

17 hrs ago | 489 Views

Dr Omphile Marupi confirmed as the MP for Gwanda South

17 hrs ago | 536 Views

Fake prophet jailed for kidnapping

17 hrs ago | 385 Views

Kariba Dam runs dry?

19 hrs ago | 1997 Views

Biti appeals against assault conviction, sentencing

19 hrs ago | 274 Views

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Mukupe's appeal

19 hrs ago | 433 Views

Ballistics report says 30 smuggled guns, ammunition were toys

19 hrs ago | 791 Views

Zanu-PF MP to sponsor Bosso?

19 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Zimbabwe to resubmit final tariff order for approval

19 hrs ago | 169 Views

2 men in trouble over toy pistols

19 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwe student heads for US

19 hrs ago | 261 Views

Man bans wife from WhatsApp

19 hrs ago | 796 Views

'Dzamara family cry for closure'

19 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimbabwe faces crippling power outages

19 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe pledges to complete Beitbridge-Chirundu Road

19 hrs ago | 169 Views

Cop convicted of human trafficking

19 hrs ago | 201 Views

Chamisa's supporters bludgeon Beitbridge deputy mayor

19 hrs ago | 993 Views

ZETDC gets away with US$200 fine for culpable homicide

19 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF witnesses contradict police statements

19 hrs ago | 195 Views

Act on stateless minors, State ordered

19 hrs ago | 77 Views

Kenyan acquitted of illegal possession of bullet

19 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa says US partial sanctions removal on Zimbabwe is nonsense

19 hrs ago | 220 Views

Prince Dube leaves Azam

19 hrs ago | 288 Views