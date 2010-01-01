Police hunt suspect in strangulation robbery case

News / National

by Peter Matuka

Authorities in Matabeleland North Province are currently in pursuit of a suspect accused of strangling a 23-year-old man and demanding property and cash totaling US$103. The incident took place last week.The suspect, identified as Madhanzi, allegedly strangled Promise Phumulani and demanded money and belongings, leading to charges of robbery against him.Inspector Glory Banda, spokesperson for the Matabeleland North Province Police, confirmed the receipt of the report.According to reports, on March 2nd, at approximately 8 pm, Phumulani, residing at Simon Vundla's homestead in Komba village under Chief Mabhikwa, left Lupaka Business Centre alone. During his journey, the suspect emerged, grabbing Phumulani from behind, strangling him, and demanding money.It is further claimed that the suspect forcibly took a watch, belt, and US$103 in cash before fleeing the scene. This unexpected turn of events left Phumulani in shock, leading him to report the incident to ZRP Lupane, who arrived to investigate.