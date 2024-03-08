Latest News Editor's Choice


Pastor rapes mental health patient, pays $1

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A Madziwa-based pastor who raped a mental health patient has been jailed by a Bindura regional magistrate.


The pastor, Chilinde Chilinde (71) was slapped with a 15 year jail term.

The court heard that sometime in August last year the pastor visited the complainant's homestead and found her alone.

He proposed love to the 22-year old victim and dragged her to a kitchen hut where he raped her.

After the rape Chilinde gave her one United States dollar (US$1) to buy her silence.

The matter came to light after the complainant's grandmother discovered some bad ordour.

She revealed the rape to her and a police report was filed.

Edward Katsvairo represented the state.

Source - Byo24News

