Pastor rapes mental health patient, pays $1
A Madziwa-based pastor who raped a mental health patient has been jailed by a Bindura regional magistrate.
The pastor, Chilinde Chilinde (71) was slapped with a 15 year jail term.
The court heard that sometime in August last year the pastor visited the complainant's homestead and found her alone.
He proposed love to the 22-year old victim and dragged her to a kitchen hut where he raped her.
After the rape Chilinde gave her one United States dollar (US$1) to buy her silence.
The matter came to light after the complainant's grandmother discovered some bad ordour.
She revealed the rape to her and a police report was filed.
Edward Katsvairo represented the state.
Source - Byo24News