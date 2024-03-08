CCC pulls out of by-elections

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) will not participate in the upcoming by-elections, a it is focusing its efforts on stabilising the party and the institution of key electoral reforms in the country.In that regard, the party continued yesterday that one of its vice presidents and former Harare East MP, Tendai Biti, would not fight to represent the constituency that he served for more than two decades.This comes after President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that by-elections would be held on April 27 to fill the vacant Harare East and Mt Pleasant constituencies.The two constituencies became vacant last month following the resignation of Allan Norman "Rusty" Markham and Fadzayi Mahere after Nelson Chamisa turned his back on the party.