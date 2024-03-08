Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Duty-free imports of grain into Zimbabwe approved

by Staff reporter
55 mins ago | Views
AUTHORITIES have given the green light to companies and individuals with free funds to impart grain without paying duty, as the country moves to avert hunger.

This was confirmed by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube yesterday after he signed a US$17.4 million grant from Japan in Harare for the further improvement of the country's road infrastructure.

"We ale going to allow free importation of grain to make sure that those with free funds can import grain and support what the government is doing. We need all hands on the deck when it comes to everting hunger."


Source - dailynews
More on: #Grain, #Duty, #Free

Comments

