Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matinyarare clash with Mnangagwa's stance on sanctions raises concerns

by Mandla Ndlovu
48 secs ago | Views
Political activist Rutendo Matinyarare has emerged with statements that directly contradict President Emmerson Mnangagwa's stance on the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, prompting concerns and igniting a national debate.

Matinyarare's assertions, claiming that the partial removal of certain aspects of sanctions should be hailed as a victory, have stirred controversy and cast doubt on his alignment with the national leadership.

President Mnangagwa, addressing the recent partial lifting of sanctions, dismissed the move as nonsense, reaffirming the government's position that the entire sanctions regime is illegal. He emphasized Zimbabwe's unwavering stance that these sanctions must be completely and unconditionally removed. In stark contrast, Matinyarare's statements present a contrasting viewpoint, suggesting that the partial removal should be a cause for celebration.

Furthermore, Matinyarare's call for Zimbabwe to engage as if the nation had not been doing so previously raises questions about his perspective on President Mnangagwa's re-engagement policy. The President has consistently advocated for diplomatic relationships and international cooperation, emphasizing Zimbabwe's commitment to being a friend to all and an enemy to none. Matinyarare's implication that these efforts were insincere and ineffective challenges the President's agenda, prompting scrutiny of his allegiance to national interests.

While differing opinions are a cornerstone of democracy, it is imperative to acknowledge the importance of respecting national leadership. In a democratic society, individuals have the right to express their viewpoints, fostering constructive criticism and intellectual debate for the betterment of the nation.

However, it remains crucial to highlight the necessity of upholding respect for the highest office in the country. Matinyarare, as an individual, should exercise caution not to overstep boundaries, recognizing the significance of the President's role in guiding the nation.

Rutendo Matinyarare's recent statements, conflicting with President Mnangagwa's position on sanctions, have initiated a national discourse on Zimbabwe's policy regarding sanctions. While diverse perspectives are permitted, it is vital for individuals to demonstrate respect for national leadership and uphold the overarching importance of national interests.


Source - Byo24News

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

Duty-free imports of grain into Zimbabwe approved

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

CCC pulls out of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 610 Views

Iran seizes US tanker with $50 million of oil onboard

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Pastor rapes mental health patient, pays $1

5 hrs ago | 447 Views

First mutual robs client

5 hrs ago | 335 Views

Edd Branson extends invitation to US Trade Secretary Gina Raimondo to strengthen trade relations with Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Cult death casts light on UZ Prof's mysterious death

7 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Mnangagwa says parastatals should consider receiving payments in Zimdollars

7 hrs ago | 386 Views

US says companies may review stance on Zimbabwe after sanctions shift

7 hrs ago | 310 Views

Econet network challenges persist

7 hrs ago | 326 Views

People will follow Chamisa everywhere he goes

7 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to dethrone chiefs over droughts

7 hrs ago | 677 Views

Zanu-PF 'Godfather' dragged to court

7 hrs ago | 343 Views

Tshabangu and Chamisa battle over CCC party offices, court reserves judgement

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mugabe statue set for airport

9 hrs ago | 338 Views

More changes loom at ZBC

9 hrs ago | 293 Views

Harare City ex-worker in soup over stand deal

9 hrs ago | 98 Views

Govt intervenes in Bulawayo water crisis

9 hrs ago | 234 Views

Uncle Sam not letting go of little Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 129 Views

Highlanders secure partnership with Pedzai 'Scot' Sakupwanya

9 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe mobilises against UK's trophy hunting ban

9 hrs ago | 48 Views

Woman arrested for fraud

9 hrs ago | 204 Views

Filabusi gold wars turn ugly

9 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwe unstoppable, says Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 111 Views

'US not Prosecutor-General of the world'

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

America: They kill us for sport!

9 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mbare boy scales high to rule Google

9 hrs ago | 74 Views

Caretaker fatally assaulted in school robbery

9 hrs ago | 127 Views

Police hunt suspect in strangulation robbery case

20 hrs ago | 753 Views

Python-carrying man shocks Mazowe

20 hrs ago | 1679 Views

War Victims endorse Mavhunga; praise ED's choice

20 hrs ago | 515 Views

6 years later, Harare-Beitbridge Highway 108km away from completion

23 hrs ago | 839 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns 2 cabinet ministers

23 hrs ago | 2475 Views

Zimbabwe deport US spies?

23 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Slender-built female cop stuns judges

23 hrs ago | 2146 Views

South Africa fails to hold Pravin Gordhan to account as he will retire after elections

24 hrs ago | 285 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Victim of Mafia Boss Francesco Marconati speaks on how he lost his beer plant and got deported

08 Mar 2024 at 17:27hrs | 645 Views

'US's new sanctions on Mnangagwa ineffective'

08 Mar 2024 at 15:48hrs | 484 Views

Businessman hires hitman to kill child

08 Mar 2024 at 15:48hrs | 1112 Views

Man wears wife's panties

08 Mar 2024 at 15:48hrs | 975 Views

Fleeing armed robber dies in accident

08 Mar 2024 at 15:47hrs | 813 Views

WATCH: Chivayo gifts Alick Macheso a US$140 000 Mercedes Benz

08 Mar 2024 at 15:47hrs | 537 Views

Cops arrested for sharing loot with robber

08 Mar 2024 at 15:46hrs | 474 Views

Bosso, Dembare fans in show of unity

08 Mar 2024 at 15:08hrs | 220 Views

Rupert Murdoch to wed Roman Abramovich's former wife

08 Mar 2024 at 14:52hrs | 554 Views

Ariel is back in time for Dembare

08 Mar 2024 at 14:39hrs | 79 Views

Zimbabwe re-introduces brutal load-shedding timetable

08 Mar 2024 at 14:30hrs | 1292 Views

More trouble brewing for Rutendo Matinyarare

08 Mar 2024 at 13:38hrs | 1381 Views

Disgraced Top lawyer Brighton Ndove banned from practicing law in Zimbabwe

08 Mar 2024 at 11:16hrs | 9195 Views