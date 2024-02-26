Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Caps United starts season with a loss

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
CAPS United 0 - 1 Chicken Inn
JOEY ANTIPAS marked his return to the Chicken Inn dugout yesterday with a hard-fought win over CAPS United during the opening day of the 2024 Castle Lager Premiership season at Bata Stadium.

The experienced gaffer spent the last season as the club's technical director, while Prince Matore took charge of the Gamecocks. But with his protege Matore leaving the Bulawayo side at the end of last season, Antipas bounced back to the helm.

In yesterday's match, Itai Mabunu's fine header two minutes before the break made sure it was a good return for Antipas, who is now in his third stint as the head coach at Chicken Inn.

Makepekepe would have wrapped up the match in the first half had it not been for the brilliance of Chicken Inn goalkeeper Donovan Bernard, who kept the visitors in the game.

The Warriors' number one made several pin-point saves in the opening minutes.

"CAPS created very good chances but our goalkeeper managed to keep us in the match. Donovan was brilliant in the first half. Kudos to him," Antipas said after the match.

Although he said his side got off to a winning start, he admitted that they are still far from where he expects them to be.

"It is always important to start off with a win, which is what we did. CAPS are a good side but we came up with a good plan and executed it moderately well. We still have a couple of holes to plug," said the experienced tactician.

Makepekepe were the first to settle and nearly got the opener within the opening five minutes when Ralph Kawondera's close range shot was punched away by an alert Bernard.

Moments later, the goalkeeper was on guard again as he denied Kawondera's header from Ian Nyoni's brilliant cross.

The Green Machine kept on piling pressure but took turns to miss the target.

Chicken Inn would take the lead moments before the break, with Mabunu getting to the end of a George Majika inch-perfect cross.

Soon after the break, the Gamecocks nearly doubled their lead through Innocent Muchaneka, but his shot was parried to safety by an alert Ashley Rayners.

CAPS United failed to assert themselves in the second half as they played second fiddle to Chicken Inn, mainly resorting to long balls.

Despite the loss, CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe felt his side was unlucky, adding that he was encouraged by his charges' performance.

"In terms of the performance, we were up there considering that it is the start of the season.  We were unlucky, if you look at the chances we missed, it is football, you just chew and swallow," Chitembwe said.

Teams

CAPS United: A. Rayners, G. Murwira, I. Zambezi, H. Chapusha, E. Manokore, D. Chafa, R. Kawondera, I. Nyoni (L. Chiwunga 68th minute), W. Makuva, W. Manondo (J. Bakare, 86th minute), R. Chinyengetere.

Chicken Inn: D. Bernard, L. Mangaira, I. Mabunu, T. Joseph, G. Mutungamiri (B. Muza, 45th minute), I. Muchaneka (B. Rendo, 68th minute), G. Majika, (B. Mpofu, 82nd minute), X. Ndlovu, A. Chinda, M. Hwata.

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #Caps, #Season, #Loss

Comments

Land in prime location


Must Read

Tout jailed for attempting to kill colleague over taxi loading

18 mins ago | 14 Views

Thomas Mapfumo criticises Wicknell Chivayo for using his money

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

'Bosso, Dembare clash is one of the biggest games in Africa'

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwean farmer buys R1,8m ankole from Ramaphosa

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Side-marketing a big threat to tobacco contracting companies

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chemist Siziba dies

3 hrs ago | 806 Views

Cop jailed 15 years for raping a student

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zanu-PF's crude path

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Why Donald Trump's support has been growing!

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe govt warned over Starlink dithering

3 hrs ago | 708 Views

Mnangagwa surrounded by a 'corrupt business network' says the US

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Court stops businesswoman's Hwange coal mine raids

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Woman assaults cop husband

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Woman stunned by ex-husband's meagre pay

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Evicted Zimbabwean families brace for winter without shelter

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Fight over ex-CIO boss' massive estate rages

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar advises Zimbabwe to move fast on Trey Nyoni

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Lithium mining company fined for smuggling

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa niece's legacy woes haunt ZBC

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Filabusi senior cops bribed by Zinyama

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Kasukuwere tells Mnangagwa that insults won't shake off US sanctions

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

Schoolchildren in Zimbabwe drop out for lithium mines

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries to Fidelity continue to decline

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Court grants farm ownership to tenant after 30 years of rent

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

Sweet boys hold champions Ngezi Platinum

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Obert Mpofu hits out at incompetent leaders, corrupt police officers

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Construction of Bulawayo mayor's house goes to tender

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Sakunda remain Bosso principal sponsors

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

US spies busted, deported

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

47 farms earmarked for new city

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Gold set to anchor Zimbabwe dollar

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions review. . . Devil is in the detail

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

'Zimbabwe can be tech hub'

4 hrs ago | 13 Views

The US should show us some respect

4 hrs ago | 12 Views

United States govt warns Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 7305 Views

Matinyarare clash with Mnangagwa's stance on sanctions raises concerns

16 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Duty-free imports of grain into Zimbabwe approved

19 hrs ago | 919 Views

CCC pulls out of by-elections

19 hrs ago | 2339 Views

Iran seizes US tanker with $50 million of oil onboard

20 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Pastor rapes mental health patient, pays $1

21 hrs ago | 1142 Views

First mutual robs client

21 hrs ago | 874 Views

Edd Branson extends invitation to US Trade Secretary Gina Raimondo to strengthen trade relations with Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 320 Views

Cult death casts light on UZ Prof's mysterious death

23 hrs ago | 3041 Views

Mnangagwa says parastatals should consider receiving payments in Zimdollars

23 hrs ago | 515 Views

US says companies may review stance on Zimbabwe after sanctions shift

23 hrs ago | 401 Views

Econet network challenges persist

23 hrs ago | 442 Views

People will follow Chamisa everywhere he goes

24 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to dethrone chiefs over droughts

24 hrs ago | 996 Views

Zanu-PF 'Godfather' dragged to court

24 hrs ago | 442 Views