Cop jailed 15 years for raping a student

by Simbarashe Sithole

Rushinga-based police officer Tarisai Madondo was sentenced to 15 years in jail yesterday at Bindura regional magistrates courts after raping a lower sixth student.

Madondo was jailed by magistrate Amos Mbobo yesterday after a full trial.Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on September 26 last year the complainant boarded a bus to school in Rushinga.She sat next to a police officer who was clad in police uniform.Madondo discovered that the complainant had some jelly gummies which had some alcohol content.He threatened to report her to the school authority before taking her to a police base.Madondo delayed the girl and called her father lying that she had arrived safe at school.He raped her several times with a condom during the night and released her the following morning.She was quizzed by the school authority after missing a morning lesson and revealed the rape.