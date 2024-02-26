Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean farmer buys R1,8m ankole from Ramaphosa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean cattle breeder Collen Tafireyi stole the show at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Ntaba Nyoni cattle auction at his Phala Phala farm near Bela-Bela in Limpopo at the weekend, buying one of the South African head of state's famed Ankole cows for R1,8m.

Tafireyi, of Sinyo Boran & Ankole, made the purchase at the seventh annual auction for Ramaphosa's Ntaba Nyoni Ankole cattle stud. He also had cattle from his Boran stud on sale on the day.

Tafireyi got the top-selling lot, which was a 3-in-1 female (a pregnant cow with a calf at foot), which went for R1.8m

Tafireyi came close to matching some of the top prices paid for an Ankole in past auctions.

At Ramaphosa's production auction in 2021 his brother-in-law, Patrice Motsepe, one of SA's richest people and the founder and executive chair of diversified mining company African Rainbow Minerals, paid R2.1m for a stud female.

That same year, an Ankole bull sold for R3m at an auction by Twin City Game breeders.

Ankole cattle are a rare and valuable breed of cattle which have adapted to harsh environments and have many cultural and economic benefits.

Their most distinctive feature is their large, curved horns spanning up to eight feet. These horns help them regulate their body temperature and protect them from predators.

Ankole cattle are also resistant to diseases and parasites that affect other cattle breeds.

They can survive on poor-quality vegetation and limited water sources, making them suitable for dry regions. They also produce high-quality milk and meat rich in nutrients and low cholesterol.


Source - Telly Africa

