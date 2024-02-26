'Bosso, Dembare clash is one of the biggest games in Africa'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders head coach Kelvin Kaindu has declared that the match pitting his side and arch rivals Dynamos FC nicknamed the "Battle of Zimbabwe" is "one of the biggest games in Africa".The Zambian expatriate declared this during a media briefing on Thursday ahead of the much anticipated clash at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday."It is the country's biggest game and it will always remain a big game. It's one of the big games in Africa. I have had the privilege to travel across Africa, the Highlanders, Dynamos game is big."It comes with a lot of pressure. Many things are involved but what we want to see fans coming out celebrating and enjoying the game," said Kaindu.The highly anticipated derby is a litmus test for Kaindu who has never beaten Dynamos in a league match.The Zambian gaffer who is having his third stint with the Bulawayo giants, previously met the Harare giants six times between 2012 and 2014.In those six matches, Kaindu lost three times to former DeMbare coach Kalisto Pasuwa while the other three encounters ended in 1-1 stalemates.Kaindu is the last coach who almost ended Bosso's title drought, but lost the race to Pasuwa on two occasions.On both occasions in 2012 and 2013, Kaindu lost the title on goal difference.Highlanders were last crowned league championship winners back in 2006, meaning they are seeking to end a 17-year title drought under Kaindu.