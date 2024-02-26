Tout jailed for attempting to kill colleague over taxi loading

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Shamva-based 18-year-old tout was jailed yesterday after attempting to kill a fellow tout who had joined the field at their bus stop.Blessed Kufandirori was sentenced to seven years in jail by Bindura regional magistrate Elisha Singano.The magistrate conditionally suspended two years on condition of good behaviour.Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on March 4 2022, Kufandirori team up with other touts and assaulted Sam Kudakwashe Chakuvira with burning logs and open hands.The severely assaulted him and tried to throw him in the dam accusing him of invading their bus stop where they loaded unlicensed taxis popularly known as Mushika-shika.Kufandirori's accomplices are still at large.